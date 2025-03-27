{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
The Horse & Hound Podcast 163: Showing producer Sara Parrott | The cost of common equine insurance claims

    • On our 163rd episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, which is supported by The Insurance Emporium, we speak to top showing producer Sara Parrott. She gives some top tips for bringing out the best in children’s ponies, as well as talking about her team’s big win at last year’s Horse of the Year Show. We then hear from experts at The Insurance Emporium, who will give us insight on the cost of common veterinary claims when it comes to equine insurance. We hope you enjoy listening.

    Episode 163 of our popular audio service The Horse & Hound Podcast, which is supported by The Insurance Emporium, is now live.

    Each episode is available for H&H fans to listen to via your favourite podcast app, as well as here on the website. Search for “The Horse & Hound Podcast” in your preferred podcast app and click subscribe to be notified about each new episode.

    On our 163rd episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, which is supported by The Insurance Emporium, we speak to top showing producer Sara Parrott. She gives some top tips for bringing out the best in children’s’ ponies, as well as talking about her team’s big win at last year’s Horse of the Year Show, plus her background.

    “I worked in different yards until I was about 23, and then I decided that you couldn’t earn any money out of horses – which is probably still true! – and so I worked as a housing officer for five or six years before I met [partner] Craig [Elenor]” – Sara Parrott on her “different” route into the higher echelons of the showing world

    We will then hear from experts at The Insurance Emporium, who will give us insight on the cost of common claims when it comes to equine insurance.

    Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 163

    H&H features, racing and point-to-point editor
    Gemma is an experienced journalist, having been part of the H&H team since 2014, who is passionate about all equestrian sports, including racing and point-to-pointing. She has enjoyed riding out for top trainers Nicky Henderson and Charlie Appleby and took part in a charity Flat race at Epsom in August 2018. Gemma’s reporting talents have taken her to numerous five-star events around Britain and Europe, as well as European championships.
