



When perfected, the lead-rein trio is hard to take your eyes off. And when a young jockey gets their first taste of success on the lead-rein, the odds of them becoming star show riders or equestrians of the future increases tenfold. The winter months are an ideal time for training the lead-rein pony, with the time to build confidence, iron out any kinks and develop relationships without the pressure of going before the judges.

Lead-rein classes are a young rider’s first experience of competition and while they are designed to build confidence and support a rider’s development with a handler to help, lead-rein competition is red hot, with a huge amount of work going into the production of the circuit’s most prolific ponies. Lead-rein classes are often the largest on the county show circuit, especially in those assigned to the native breeds, though show pony and pony of hunter type sections are just as strong in their own right.

Training the lead-rein pony for success in the ring must take several elements into account. The pony must remain calm and polished in any situation – totally unflappable and the perfect guide for their tiny rider on top. The picture of pony, rider and handler must be one of harmony, with the latter part of the trio there simply as a guide.

H&H speaks to some of the showing world’s leading lead-rein pony producers who have won all the major titles on the circuit and have led ponies to win supremes at the biggest shows in the country.

Training the lead-rein pony for success in the ring

1. The right type

The ideal lead-rein mount is well-mannered, quiet and safe, but is also of a certain type with correct conformation and a contained sparkle which gives them an edge, an essential trait in a class which often boasts 40-plus entries. Many ponies which are not appropriate as first ponies off the lead, though, can do well as lead-reins; the presence of a handler takes away the pressure of trusting a pony to take sole care of a small child.

Sarah Newbould (née Emmerson) is a leading producer who has won HOYS and the RIHS with multiple lead-rein ponies during her career. Her father, Peter Emmerson, is an equally regarded pony producer who led lead-rein hunter pony Charn Secret Legend to the HOYS supreme title in 2010.

“When looking for a lead-rein, I like a good front which the child will sit behind nicely,” Sarah says. “If the front is good, it’s very likely that the pony will ride well, will sit up into the bridle and will perform in a better contact. On the contrary, if a pony is built downhill, it’s more likely to ride on its forehand, something which is very hard for a small child to fix.

“I’d look for a pony with a nice big eye and that generally has a happy disposition with its ears pricked. This little bit of sparkle is so important in show animals.”

“When I see a pony trotting out, I’d look for a balanced rhythm. The pony must sit back onto its hocks but also have a flick of the toe.

“Our top hunter pony Joebex Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, HOYS lead-rein of hunter type champion in 2013, was the most perfect example of a lead-rein pony. We just knew he had what it takes from the moment we saw him. He had the right amount of limb, he flicked his toe and his hocks went underneath him.

“Another example was Jonika Whistles The Wind who was on our team when the lead-rein of hunter type class first came out. We first saw him on an allotment but again from the second we went into his stable Dad said we had to have him. He won a lot of titles during his career, but he was so to type for the class. So often is the case that when you know, you just know!”

2. Standing solid

Sara Parrott and her partner Craig Elenor have produced many HOYS and RIHS-winning lead-rein ponies in both the plaited and native divisions. In 2024, Craig led Sienna Clay and lead-rein show pony Derw Dream Boy to stand pony supreme at HOYS.

“Lead-rein ponies must stand still and this aspect can often be overlooked outside of the ring,” Sara beings. “The pony must stand perfectly still before they trot out on the go-round, when they come out for the judge, while the judge walks around the ponies in the line, while they are assessed for conformation and during the prize giving. Lead-reins are judged on manners all the time and you must be able to put them where you want easily as a handler, too.

“Handlers often don’t realise that you can train a pony to stand all the time, not just when you’re in the school with the jockey on top. When I have people come for lessons, for example, I notice that ponies are often fidgeting at the bottom of the lorry ramp, eating grass while they’re being tacked up. Then, the rider gets frustrated when the pony won’t stand in the arena. But how does the pony know the difference? Be meticulous about manners all the time, not just when you feel like it!

“When you’re walking the pony to the field, ask him to stop for a beat. When you’re tacking up or grooming, cross-tie him so he’s not constantly moving around. Ask the pony to stand still quietly while you put his rug on. It’s something you can work on every single day and it doesn’t take any extra time.

“Sometimes, ponies don’t stand because of tension and not a lack of manners. In this instance, you must go the extra mile to settle them. We’d walk or hack to the woods and ask them to stand and relax for a good length of time, maybe while having a phone call. The more often you can do this the better; you often don’t realise how long you must stand in the ring for. We’d even do this with the bigger ponies and horses who are anxious.”

3. Bonding pony, rider and handler

Sharn Linney is one of the circuit’s leading producers of mini ponies. She has won HOYS and the RIHS with various lead-rein ponies, also finishing supreme pony at HOYS a few years ago leading Welsh section A Thistledown Van-Der-Vaart.

Sharn believes that first and foremost when training the lead-rein pony, the handler needs to establish a relationship with the pony.

“Get to know the pony without the jockey on board and build your own bond first,” Sharn says. “This will you give you confidence and will ensure that you can establish how to get the pony to go alongside you exactly how you would like. While working with the pony, ensure you use your voice and that your body language is clear. This all helps the picture look a lot smoother. If you practise two or three times, you will notice a difference when you pop the jockey on; everything is usually a lot calmer, and everyone is so much more confident and happy.”

4. Moving freely forward

“When I watch lead-rein classes one of the biggest things I notice is ponies not going forwards and that they are set in an unnatural outline,” Sarah says. “You can tell which lead-reins are constantly stood and trained in side-reins as they tend to go in stilted outlines and snatch the reins out of the child’s hands. They can look tight and tense, too.

“When training the lead-rein pony, I make sure that all mine are worked off the rein at home. This means they learn to sit in self-carriage and can go freely forwards. I might practice on the lead once or twice a week but otherwise they are worked off it, both in the school and while hacking out.”

5. The jockey’s confidence

As well as the pony’s way of going, the young rider’s confidence and ability also needs nurturing. Sarah recommends working on the child’s balance in the saddle and enjoyment first; the pressure of riding for the show ring can come at a later stage.

Sarah explains: “Firstly, we’d concentrate on the up downs while holding onto a strap on the front of the saddle. Don’t worry about them holding the reins in a contact early on, especially if they can’t even do rising trot yet. If they’re holding onto tight reins not only do they stop the pony going forwards but they just lean forwards out of the saddle – they’re not strong enough in their seat yet.

“Get the child confidently rising first, ideally while trotting on the road so again they learn what forward feels like. When they’re confident holding a strap you can introduce the reins but put knots in them which sit on top of their fist. This is not only more comfortable for the child, but it also means that the handler can glance across and see if the reins are in the correct position – if the knot is on top, you can see they are holding the reins correctly.

“I would never ask them to gather the reins up until they have their balance in the saddle. Also, don’t use reins which are too thick as this can hurt a child’s hands.

“We only get our children to ride for 10 minutes or so at a time, too. It’s about little and often, so they get as many short bursts in the saddle as possible. We like all our young jockeys to do Pony Club stuff, including games, to improve their balance. Try and make it fun – no shouting if you can avoid it – they must enjoy what they’re doing!”

You may also be interested to read…

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now