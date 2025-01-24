



Over the past few weeks, you’ve worked hard to transform your woolly mammoth into a sleek and polished show animal. Your prep has paid off, and now it’s time for the final countdown to show day – your first big event of the season. This stage isn’t about making big changes; it’s about fine-tuning your plans, perfecting the little details, and ensuring that both you and your horse are set up for success.

Here’s your week-long guide to getting show-ready, complete with a handy checklist and expert advice to help make your first outing of the season as smooth and enjoyable as possible.

Final countdown to show day

The week before: planning and polishing

Pack the lorry or trailer

Packing in advance is key to avoiding last-minute stress. Follow our handy checklist to make sure you have all the essentials on board.

Final touches on your horse’s turnout

This isn’t the time for drastic changes but rather subtle refinements.

Tails: tidy the length and rake to achieve a polished look.

Trims: neaten chin hair, fetlocks, and stray hairs in line with the rules you are showing under. Avoid excessive trimming at this stage.

Shoes: ensure your horse’s shoes are in top condition. A quick check with your farrier earlier in the week can avoid unpleasant surprises.

Riding practice

Balance is key during this week. Avoid drilling your show routine every day – it can lead to anticipation or tension in your horse.

Instead:

Vary your workouts: combine hacking, pole work, and exercises to maintain fitness and suppleness.

Focus on position: use this time to fine-tune your own posture and apply any tips from recent training sessions.

Confidence boosters: if you’ve attended a clinic or practice show, revisit the advice you received to reinforce both yours and your horse’s confidence.

The day before: polish and prep

The day before the show is all about finishing touches and making sure everything is ready for a seamless morning.

Bath time

Products: use whitening shampoos for socks and light-coloured areas, and conditioning treatments for a glossy coat.

Drying: ensure your horse dries thoroughly with a drying rug or heat lamps to prevent chills.

Protection: use tail bags, leg bandages, rugs, and Lycra hoods to keep your horse clean overnight.

Plaiting perfection

A well-plaited mane can transform your horse’s appearance.

Measuring tips: mark your plaiting comb with a band to ensure even sections.

Adjust for proportion: add a few extra plaits to give the appearance of a bigger front or position them slightly on top of the neck for an illusion of more topline.

Use plaiting spray or gel to tame flyaways and practice using thread for a neat finish. Invest in a stitch picker to unpick plaits without damaging the mane.

If you plait the night before, cover with a Lycra hood to keep everything clean and secure.

Plan your journey

Route check: use a sat nav or map to plan your journey, accounting for traffic and unfamiliar routes.

Review the show’s information pack for details about stabling, parking, and collecting numbers. If bedding or hay is required, confirm where to collect it.

Ensure your lorry runs safely, MOT and tax are up-to-date, and you have valid breakdown cover.

Show day: calm, confident, and ready

Start the day right

Fuel yourself: don’t skip breakfast – a substantial meal will help you stay focused.

Stay calm: early-season shows can be nerve-wracking, especially with big qualifiers. Create a “show morning” playlist to keep you calm and motivated.

Familiarise yourself with the showground. Arriving early gives you time to get your bearings. Walk around to locate the rings and warm-up areas. If possible, watch a class in your ring to get a feel for how it’s run and where key points like line-ups and individual shows are likely to happen.

Warm-up routine

Every horse has a different routine that works best.

If your horse is excitable, a quick lunge or groundwork session may help them settle before tacking up. If you prefer to warm up under saddle first, ensure your grooming and plaiting are spot-on beforehand, but have someone on hand for the last minute pre-ring polish.

Personalise your routine, so that you adjust your warm-up to match your horse’s temperament and the conditions of the day.

The final polish

Minimal product use: judges love a natural shine but will be put off by a horse dripping in oil.

Quarter marks: enhance conformation with clean, precise marks. Apply a holding spray and add marks at the last minute if it’s cold to prevent rubbing off.

Baby wipes: keep these handy for last-minute spills or stains.

Enjoy the day

Most importantly, remember to enjoy yourself! Stay positive – even if things don’t go exactly to plan, every show is a learning experience. The ultimate goal is to enjoy the partnership with your horse and celebrate your hard work.

Don’t forget to record the moment. Ask someone to video your class so you can review your performance and cherish the memory.

By following this guide as your final countdown to show day and and staying organised, you’ll be ready to step into the ring with confidence. With all the prep work done, it’s time to shine. Good luck, and may your season be filled with success and fun!

Competition kit checklist

Travelling

Travel boots/bandages

Tail bandage

Clean headcollar and rope (pack a spare rope in case one snaps)

Travel rug or Lycra bodysuit if your horse travels in one

Haynet for the journey

Lorry/trailer essentials

Horse water

Water buckets (for drinking and washing)

Spare hay

Muck skip and fork, brush

Sponges and sweat scraper

Mounting steps

First-aid kit (human and horse)

Grooming kit

Brushes (dandy, body, face)

Curry comb

Mane comb

Plaiting bands/needle and thread

Tail brush

Detangler

Make-up or gloss

Shine spray

Trimming clippers

Baby oil

Baby wipes

Ear plugs

Quarter mark spray and tools

Fly spray

Hoof pick

Hoof oil and brush

Leg whitener (if needed)

Hole punch

Scissors

Towel or cloth

Tack and horse kit

Show saddle

Show bridle

Bits

Curb chain & lip strap

Numnah

Girth

Working-in tack (if different from show tack)

Martingale and breastplates (if needed)

Lunge line

Spare stirrup leathers and reins

Working-in boots or working hunter boots

Tack cleaning kit

Cooler rug

Waterproof sheet

Fly sheet

Bandages and wraps

Rider clothes

Riding hat

Jodhpurs/breeches

Shirt

Tie and collar pin

Bows or scrunchies

Hairnet

Boots

Spurs (if necessary)

Jacket

Gloves (and spares)

Body protector (for working hunter classes)

Schooling whip

Show cane/whip

Number elastic

Evening performance outfit (if required)

Overcoat/waterproof

Paperwork

Horse passport

Lorry/trailer breakdown insurance documents

Entry confirmation (and horsebox pass)

Society membership cards

Copy of the schedule and timetable

Catalogue (if sent beforehand)

You may also be interested to read…