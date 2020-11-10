They met at a bar at the BSPS champs and 8 other things you might not know about show producers Craig Elenor and Sara Parrott

If you’re into showing chances are you’ll have heard of Craig Elenor and Sara Parrott. The North Yorkshire-based couple run a 25-strong yard of show animals ranging from mini show poines to intermediates to Welsh stallions.

Here’s nine things you might not know about one of the show scene’s most accomplished producing duos…

Don’t miss the full interview including exclusive pictures with Craig and Sara in this week’s issue of H&H (12 November)

1. They met at the bar at Arena UK

The pair began their romance seven years ago while both attending the annual BSPS summer championship’s Saturday night party. A week later they were stabled next to each other at the CHAPS championships. The rest is history.

2. Sara comes from a non-horsey family

Essex-born Sara had her first lesson aged nine when she begged her non-horsey parents to let her join her best friend at her local riding school. She got her first horse when she was 16.

3. Craig was mad on gamekeeping before he started his equestrian career

Before working for Jerome Harforth aged 20, Craig’s main passion was shooting and gamekeeping. After that, he mainly specialised in in-hand production with Jerome before starting out on his own.

4. Sara used to work as a housing officer

After working for producer Justine Armstrong-Small and running her own yard with friend Terri Guyett, Sara had a break from producing and worked as a housing officer for five years.

5. Craig’s first big win was at the Royal Show

In his early days, Craig won the coveted breeder’s supreme championship at the Royal Show leading his mother’s ‘quirky’ Welsh section B mare Paddock Picture. Craig led her to win many accolades, including at the Royal Welsh, the ultimate show for breed enthusiasts.

6. The pair have started their own equestrian brand

At one point, Sara was unhappy with the earplugs on the market so looked to design and manufacture her own. Now, their growing brand, Perform Equine, sells leggings and base layers as well as other products.

7. Sara is on several judging panels, whereas Craig chooses not to judge

Sara stands on BSHA, BSPS, CHAPS and BSPS panels while Craig chooses not to judge. Though he does enjoy officiating supreme finals when the chance arises.

Continued below…

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:

Reminiscing about HOYS 2019: 26 heavenly winners who relished their centre line moments… Which combination is your champion? 7 common conformation faults and their effect on health and soundness Does your horse have one of these common blemish or cosmetic faults? Give the gift of Horse & Hound and save 35% If you want to keep up with the latest from the equestrian world without leaving home, grab a H&H subscription

8. They buy most of their ponies unseen

They both maintain that good ponies find them and that if they see something they like they can usually tell if it’s for them from a video.

9. Their first HOYS win as a team was in 2015

This was with the hunter pony lead-rein Cadlanvalley Super Ted and Cate Kerr. The chesnut gelding returned to the NEC in 2017 to reclaim his crown with Cate’s younger sister Ness at the helm.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.