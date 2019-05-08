How to watch Royal Windsor Horse Show 2019 on TV

Britain’s largest outdoor horse show kicks off this week (8-12 May 2019) in The Queen’s back garden at Windsor Castle. If you can’t make it to Royal Windsor this year, here’s how to keep up with all the action

Royal Windsor Horse Show on TV

Live streaming on the Royal Windsor website

In the UK, viewers can watch live streaming of the show through the Royal Windsor website, which will be covering all activity taking place in the Castle Arena from Thursday 9 to Sunday 12 May and some classes will also be livestreamed on the Royal Windsor Horse Show Facebook page.

The live streaming services will enable you to watch the world-class international competitions such as the CDI4* Al’Shiraa Dressage Grand Prix and top showjumping classes including the CSI5* Falcon Stakes and the CSI5* Rolex Grand Prix.

Also among the highlights will be the top showing classes and displays from the Musical Drive of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, the Musical Ride of the Household Cavalry, the Shetland Pony Grand National and the Pony Club Mounted Games.

Watch the highlights on TV

In addition to the live streaming, coverage a highlights programme featuring the CSI5* Rolex Grand Prix will be broadcast after the show on Sky Sports, Eurosport, and Horse & Country TV.

The Horse & Country TV coverage of Royal Windsor will provide highlights of the week’s top-tier classes. An as-live programme of the CSI5* Rolex Grand Prix will be aired on Wednesday 15 May at 8pm, with highlights shown on Saturday 18 May at 9pm. On the evenings of 19, 20 and 21 May, at 9pm, the channel will show highlights of the CSI5* Kingdom of Bahrain Stakes for The King’s Cup, CDI4* FEI Al Shira’aa Grand Prix Freestyle to Music, and Extreme Driving supported by Karen and Hugh Scott-Barrett. You will also be able to watch the Martin Collins Enterprises Show Pony Championship on Wednesday 22 May on the Horse & Country TV website.

Keep up with the action with Horse & Hound

Visit horseandhound.co.uk and follow us on social media (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) for all the breaking stories from the show. And don’t miss the full report and analysis from the show in the 16 May 2019 issue of Horse & Hound magazine.

Today is your last chance to pick up our special Royal Windsor preview issue (3 May 2018), where we celebrate the show’s 75 year history

