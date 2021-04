When and where is Royal Windsor Horse Show?

Royal Windsor usually takes place annually in May in the private grounds of Windsor Castle, Berkshire, but the 2021 show will be held from 1 to 4 July, owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

What is the Royal Windsor Horse Show?

Royal Windsor usually hosts international showjumping, dressage, driving and endurance competitions, being awarded CHI status by the FEI, as well as national jumping and showing classes. There is also a shopping village on site with trade stands selling equestrian, country and luxury products, as well as a wide range of food outlets.

Royal Windsor is one of the biggest and most prestigious early summer shows for the showing community, with the hunter classes typically being particularly competitive. The novice classes also hold particular prominence; winning the novices at Royal Windsor signals that a young horse has exciting potential for the future. There is also a qualifier for the BSPS mountain and moorland Heritage supreme championship, and a native in-hand supreme final for the 12 breed champions held in the Castle Arena.

There are four days of international jumping, including the grand prix on Sunday.

The Land Rover International Driving Grand Prix and FEI World Cup qualifiers are two key competitions. There are three stages to the competition — driven dressage, marathon stage and cone driving.

The international endurance event sees competitors ride a set course around 120km in parts of Windsor Great Park and Ascot Racecourse.

If you can’t make the show you can watch Royal Windsor’s live stream, available on the show’s official website. Re-watch classes on clipmyhorse.tv. Keep up to date with Horse & Hound’s coverage from across the disciplines.

Where can I find the schedule for the Royal Windsor Horse Show?

If you want to compete at the 2021 show, you can access the schedule and enter online via the official website.

How to get to Royal Windsor Horse Show?

Being located close to Windsor town means it is possible to visit the show using public transport, with two train stations to choose from. Windsor and Eton Central Station is about a 10 — 15 minute walk from the show entrance. It is served by First Great Western trains allowing travel via Slough from London Paddington in the east and from Reading in the west. Windsor and Eton Riverside Station is approximately a 5 minute walk from the show ground and served by South West Trains from London Waterloo in the east and many towns in the south and west via Staines.

Alternatively you can travel by car following the signs from junction 6 of the M4, but expect to pay to park.

Can I take my dog to Royal Windsor?

Please leave your dogs at home as they are not allowed on the show ground. Dogs have not been allowed into the event since 1994 — at the first show in 1943, a lurcher stole a piece of chicken from King George V’s lunch plate and dogs have been banned ever since.

Where can I get tickets for Royal Windsor?

A general entry ticket allows you access to the whole show ground. Tickets aren’t on sale yet, but are expected to be released soon.

Other need to know information

Bag searches will be in operation so leave an extra 15 minutes to enter the venue and go through security.

Flash photography at the show is prohibited and camera lenses must not exceed 200mm. If you are competing you can purchase photographs of your class through 1st Class Images.

Check out the official website

History of Royal Windsor Horse Show



Royal Windsor was first staged in 1943 to help raise funds for the war efforts. It has ran every year since, apart from in 2020.

In 1943 Count Robert Orssich and Mr Geoffrey Cross were inspired by the ‘Wings for Victory’ campaign and organised the first event held on 26 May 1943, which was called the Windsor Horse and Dog Show.

All the key members of the Royal Family attended, including King George VI, Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother) and Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret. At the very first show The Queen won the pony and dogcart class. She has since entered many homebred horses and ponies in classes at the show and has been extremely successful.

The show was extended to five days in 1977. In 2018, Royal Windsor Horse Show celebrated 75 years.

In 2020, Royal Windsor Horse Show held virtual competitions as the show was cancelled owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Royal Windsor Horse Show club was formed 75 years. Membership allows access to the Royal Windsor Horse Show club at the show which has its own restaurant, bar area and an outside lawn, all with views onto the Castle Arena.

