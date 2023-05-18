37 wonderful show ring winners snapped at the 2023 Royal Windsor Horse Show





Don’t worry if you couldn’t attend the 2023 Royal Windsor Horse Show this year as we’ve got you covered with our gallery of exceptional winners who lifted the highest titles in the show rings across the four days of action:

1. Randalstown Aristocrat

Lisette Roberts’ novice winner trots to the reserve champion spot in the overall cob championship under Jayne Ross.

2. Veuve Clicquot

Olivia Minihane jumps to the intermediate working hunter class en route to lifting the overall working hunter pony championship, after standing reserve in 2021.

3. Stoneleigh Showtime

Helen Davies’ six-year-old 128cm contender is foot perfect in the Castle Arena to take the show pony accolade for Izzy Walker.

4. Stage Diva

The first-season six-year-old, who is owned by Annabel Pope, takes the part-bred Arab honours with Hannah Horton at the helm.

5. Royal Illusion

The small riding horse contender gives Vicky Smith a first Royal Windsor riding horse tri-colour for owner Paul Mortimer.

6. Red Rock III

Janay Leeman goes for the gallop on her lap of honour after securing the cob championship title, just 24 hours after she’d ridden the prolific gelding to the top spot in the coloured championship.

7. Peerless

Lucy Bywater’s six-year-old intermediate lands the Pretty Polly title on the final day of the 2023 Royal Windsor Horse Show.

8. Noble Gladiator

After being the bridesmaid in 2022, Eleanor Hirst’s heavyweight working hunter wins his class and the overall working hunter championship.

9. Newoak Midnight Blue

Adam Forster leads the reigning HOYS lead rein hunter pony of the year and Scarlett Smith, six, to the mini pony crown, for owner, Scarlett’s grandmother Naomi Bradwell.

10. MHS Morning Master

Aimee Stunt takes the reins from her boss Robert Walker to triumph in the hunter championship riding Jill Day’s winning lightweight.

11. Buddist Punk

Ellie Taylor’s home-produced traditional gelding is crowned senior ridden pony champion.

12. Imperial Ruby

After winning his class for the third consecutive time, Sar Cassidy-Hill’s ex-racehorse, ridden by Sarah Gwilliam, secures the Tattersalls Retraining of Racehorses ridden accolade.

13. Greylands Maid At Sundown

Emma Andrew’s 133cm contender and Georgina Storey triumph in the show hunter pony championship.

14. Full Cry

Robert Walker gets a fine tune out of Jill Day’s four-year-old on their lap of honour after clinching the novice hunter championship.

15. Forgeland Hyde Park

Just the day before he won the intermediate championship with Issy Mears, the gelding took the large hacks and section championship with Danielle Heath for the second time in a row.

16. Field Aston Royal Ark

The Anders family’s elegant four-year-old steals the novice show pony championship with Sofia Anders.

17. Bellissima IV

Reserve for the intermediate championship is Ellis Taverner-Burns aboard Keeley Handelaar’s small show riding type.

18. Litton Perfection

Frank Newbould takes reserve in the mini supreme with Jane Lindsay’s winning first ridden.

19. Barkway Sweet William

The show pony lead rein campaigner is a winner for owner Patrick Ahern and rider Arabella Pickles.

20. Noble Peppermint

The current HOYS supreme pony of the year is crowned reserve working hunter pony champion for Elsie Lynch.

21. Bronheulog Gold Dust

Anna Clarke’s 122cm show hunter pony is put through his paces by Anya Dewey Clarke, en route to finishing reserve in the hunter pony championship.

22. Cipriana

Jade Hateley reclaims the pure-bred Arab honours, this time riding her family’s 2022 HOYS runner up.

23. Whiteleaze Pollyanna

Lilly Richardson’s second win of the show is achieved when she is in the saddle of this 128cm novice show pony.

24. Thistledown Velvet Touch

The Pretty Polly M&M championship is awarded to Rosie Lear’s home-produced lead rein mare and Naomi Lear.

25. Towergate First Impression

Tabitha Hughes scores the Pretty Polly M&M first ridden class with her mother Miranda Hughes’ gelding.

26. Thorneyside Guardsman

Katherine Marks and her home-produced Welsh section D enjoy a bumper show, winning their Pretty Polly section as well as their London semi-final class.

27. Shanbally Legacy

Claire Oliver and Susan Granger’s small hunter return to the 2023 Royal Windsor Horse Show and reclaim the class title they won last term.

28. Happy Valentines

Phoebe Price, 21, and Heather Rothwell’s riding horse are the winners of the ladies’ show horse class.

29. Seabourne Silent Valley

The ladies’ hunter class is captured by Francoise Babington and her horse of a lifetime, who was winning the title for the second time in his career.

30. Dovanti Boy

Amy Tough is novice hunter reserve riding Joanna Hayman’s five-year-old gelding.

31. Brookdale Limited Edition

Issy Mears is top of the maxi cob field with her own gelding, who was taking to the Windsor centre line for the fourth time in his career.

32. Bloomfield Greystones & Glenkeeran Dance In The Deep

Reserve in the amateur hunter championship, Bloomfield Greystones and Rose Bailey (left), stood by the champion, Gleenkeeran Dance In The Deep and Camilla Stowell Davies. Both horses beat off stiff competition on the first day of the 2023 Royal Windsor Horse Show.

33. Solaris Dwenqua

Charlotte Merrigan Martin and her coloured mare score reserve spot in the senior ridden horse championship.

34. Coppinshill Celebrity

Anna Cayzer’s daughter Alicia Cayzer wins her first Windsor championship with the family’s Dartmoor pony, handled by John Harvey.

35. Clockhouse Painted Lady

The eight-year-old coloured mare takes the coloured in-hand title for home-producer Michelle Ayling.

36. Seaborne After Dark

Gary and Paula Merton’s novice victor is crowned reserve riding horse champion on his Royal Windsor debut.

37. Blazara

Kimberley Roberts’ 20-year-old makes light of the senior ridden horse field to scoop the championship.

You may also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.