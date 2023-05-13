A rising star and a seasoned small take centre stage on hunter day at Royal Windsor





Show hunters captivated the crowds on the second of the 2023 Royal Windsor Horse Show.

For the first time in years, the weight classes were held in the Castle Arena and leading the championship was 23-year-old Aimee Stunt riding Jill Day’s winning lightweight MHS Morning Master, while her boss, Robert Walker, lifted the coveted Royal Windsor novice hunter crown later in the day aboard Jill’s exciting four-year-old Full Cry III.

The lightweight contender was attending only his third ridden show and he was making his Royal Windsor debut.

“We bought him from Dessie Gibson as a three-year-old,” explained Robert, of the bay gelding who is by Balou Du Rouet. “He did some in-hand shows last year and he was champion at Derbyshire Festival, The Great Yorkshire and at the Sports Horse Breeding (GB) championships. This year, he’s only had two outings under-saddle, and he has won both times out.”

Amy Tough was Royal Windsor novice hunter section reserve on Joanna Hayman’s Dovanti Boy, a five-year-old heavyweight sired by Avanti Amorous Archie.

For the second consecutive year, Susan Granger’s chestnut gelding Shanbally Legacy, ridden by his producer Claire Oliver, took top spot in the small hunter class. The Pride Of Meath 11-year-old occupied the same position last year, before he went onto win at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) in October. The pure-bred Irish Draught has also won at Royal Cheshire and Wiltshire Horse Show during his career.

