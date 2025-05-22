



The home-produced combination of Heidi Cooper and 133cm winner Dowhills Nuage Noir (Nigel) fought off star-studded competition to land the show hunter pony championship and their biggest title to date at Royal Windsor.

“Things like this don’t happen to people like us, it’s completely unreal,” said Heidi’s mother, Rachel Cowen. “Heidi has done all of the work herself.”

Rachel also explained that Nigel — by Jackets Shades of Blue and purchased as a two-year-old from breeder Jane Cross — has been relatively low mileage: “He’s seven now and has taken a long time to mature, but he’s hit the ground running this season qualifying for Royal International and London International already.”

A tearful Heidi added: “It’s everything I’ve wished for.”

Standing reserve was Kirsty Andrews’ 153cm winner Merrycorner Mr Bui ridden by Kirsty’s daughter Ellie Harrington.

The 13-year-old by Connemara pony Templebready Fear Bui is once again based with Team Helliwell, where he started his stellar career with Harriett Dennison on board, before a stint with Team Walker member Zara Brookes.

He is probably one of the most consistent 153cm contenders of our times, being four times show hunter pony champion at Hickstead and a Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) winner to boot.

Former HOYS champion and twice Royal International (RIHS) winner Morning Sunflower topped the 143cm class. The Rosscon Sunrise nine-year-old mare was ridden by owner Fiona Radford Jones’ daughter Isabella, 15.

Producer Lucy Glover spotted Sunflower during her four-year-old season when she was with Ashlea Brown.

“She’s been an amazing pony for us,” said Lucy. “She’s the easiest pony in the world. We were really sad when Isabella O’Donnell, her previous rider was out of class and she had to be sold after HOYS 2023, so we were thrilled to be able to carry on producing her.”

The smallest winner forwards was 123cm winner Small-land Jackpot, who landed Isabella Walker her third win of the day. Owned by Julie Massey, the nine-year-old Millwood Equador gelding had been shown on the lead, but is enjoying a switch of roles with Isabella, and the pair are already Hickstead-bound.

