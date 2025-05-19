



Three reigning Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) winners went head to head in an incredibly strong mini show pony/show hunter pony championship at Royal Windsor Horse Show, but it was Team Jinks/Forster who fielded both the champion and reserve with Newoak Midnight Blue (Draco) and Archwood Finley respectively.

Charlene Mennie’s phenomenal lead-rein pony of show hunter type – who also stood reserve supreme at the Royal international Horse Show (RIHS) – was winning here for the third consecutive time with Charlene’s daughter Violet in the saddle.

The seven-year-old part-bred Dartmoor is by the HOYS finalist grey Dartmoor stallion Lickfolds Snowstorm out of Ardenhall Midnight Charm, bred by the late Joyce Newbery and her daughter Jackie.

Draco was purchased unbroken directly from his breeders as a three-year-old by Adam Forster and David Jinks. In his debut season as a four-year-old he finished second at RIHS and won HOYS and went on to win RIHS in both 2023 and 2024.

“He has been a legend for us and Violet has such a wonderful partnership with him,” said Adam, who noted that Violet also competes in showjumping with her 128cm ponies.

Lara-Rae Jones and the first-ridden show pony winner Archwood Finley stood reserve. Finley is owned by David and Adam, who purchased him as a three-year-old direct from breeder Yvonne Selby.

“The minute I saw him I wanted him,” said Adam of the five-year-old by Woodview Filidori. “Lara and Fin go together like rhubarb and custard – it has been a magical journey with them.

“Lara is such a talented first-ridden jockey – I’ve not seen another first-ridden jockey like her that can ride to this calibre,” said a delighted Adam.

The show pony lead-rein class went to the reigning HOYS supreme Derw Dream Boy (Dave) and Sienna Clayton, led by Craig Eleanor and produced by him and Sara Parrott.

“Dave is just such a dream, especially in this setting. We think so highly of him,” said Craig.

