



Equine vet Simon Constable swapped his scrubs for a tweed suit to lead his daughter Zara on Glyncoch Honey Pot to victory in both the open mini Mountain and Moorland (M&M) and the Pretty Polly (home-produced) championships at Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Simon, who runs his own equine veterinary practice alongside his wife Emily, purchased the eight-year-old palomino Welsh section A in October.

“Honey is a real sweetheart and such a kind, safe pony that looks after Zara on and off the lead,” said proud father Simon, who had to hold back the tears after the championship.

“She was intended for our four-year-old daughter Izzy, but she hasn’t quite nailed her up-downs yet, so Zara has the ride on her this year.

“Every day we are just so amazed that we get to own her,” added Simon, who has already led the partnership to collect their Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) ticket. Their immediate future plans are to contest Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) qualifiers.

Mini M&M reserve champion at Royal Windsor

Standing reserve in the open mini M&M championship was the first ridden winner Thistledown Princess Letizia (Lulu) and eight-year-old Charlotte Knight.

Their formidable record in their first season last year – while being produced by Sharn Linney – included a win at RIHS and second at HOYS.

“We are doing it from home this year and the rewards are brilliant,” said mother Jamie Clarke. “Lulu really is one in a million, I couldn’t ask for a better pony for my child to be sat on.”

Pretty Polly titles at Royal Windsor

Standing reserve in the Pretty Polly championship was the winner of the ridden mixed breeds, Phoebe Prater and the Dales gelding Tarbarl Major Tom. Phoebe bought Tom three years ago and the striking eight-year-old gave a wonderful gallop to impress judges Brian Williams and Claire Smalley.

“We’ve just purchased his nephew to start a new adventure breeding Dales ponies,” admitted Phoebe, who has her own Shetland stud that runs alongside her parents’ Rhencullen Welsh Cob stud.

A nine-hour journey from the Lizard in Cornwall proved worthwhile for Lisa Williams and her daughter Lily, 10, who won the Pretty Polly first ridden class aboard Newoak The Governor (Gov).

The six-year-old Dartmoor gelding had a successful novice year last season, but has really come into his own this term.

“It has always been on the bucket list to go to Royal Windsor and I really wanted Lily’s first time to be on her pride and joy. Every time they are in the ring together I am just bursting with pride,” said Lisa.

Lily and Gov are already RIHS-bound in both the open and Pretty Polly first ridden sections and were placed in their first HOYS qualifier this season.

