



Jamie Frost improved on last year’s reserve to take the Mountain and Moorland (M&M) in-hand supreme, sponsored by Horse & Hound, at Royal Windsor Horse Show with Cathy Wood’s outstanding Connemara stallion Cloverhill Magic.

The eight-year-old by Glencarrig Knight has made several appearances at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) in the in-hand pony final and finished second last October; they also stood third there in 2023 and fourth in 2022.

Devon-based Cathy has a keen eye for a quality Connemara stallion, as Jamie also led Contepomi Cashel here to victory for her in 2019.

“Magic stood second as a two-year-old that year and this was his third visit here. I have never seen him go better than he did in the arena today – he absolutely floated,” said Cathy, who retained a filly from Magic called Loxleigh I Do. Out of Tyan Maid of Honour, she took reserve supreme in the Price supreme in-hand qualifier as a two-year-old last year.

“His first crop are now three-year-olds and stallions are only as good as their offspring,” added Cathy, who was delighted to hear her homebred Loxleigh Game Plan, owned by the James sisters and out of Contepomi Cashel, took the Connemara championship at Devon County Show today.

Jamie added: “Magic is incredibly easy and laid back so a big atmosphere like that at Royal Windsor really works for him.”

Royal Windsor Horse Show reserve in-hand M&M

Fellow Devon neighbour David Hodge led his and Julian Walters homebred Shetland black mare Sharptor Kerri-Anne into the reserve spot. The seven-year-old is by Sharptor Trademark, who is a full brother to their HOYS record-breaking mare Sharptor Trinity, and out of Schivas Kerry.

Last season she picked up championship titles at Royal Cornwall and the National Pony Society (NPS) Great British in-hand show, where she also took reserve supreme.

Unbeaten this year, Kerri-Anne was supreme Shetland at the National stallion show at Kilmarnock and picked up her semi-final ticket for the Price supreme qualifier at NPS Area 10.

“Kerri-Anne has previously bred a foal, but we haven’t covered her this year as we want a couple of years on the circuit with her and then bring her out with a foal at foot in the future. The bigger the ring the better, she can cover the ground easily,” said David, who had travelled up to Royal Windsor whilst Julian headed to Devon County to compete with their Dartmoors.

“We are off to Devon again tomorrow with six Shetlands entered,” said Julian, who added: “We would love to qualify Kerri-Anne for the Price supreme at HOYS – it’s the pinnacle of breeding.”

