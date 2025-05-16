Exciting three-year-old steps up to take Royal Windsor coloured in-hand crown





The three-year-old gelding Kellythorpes Dracarys (Rio) repeated last year’s win in the non-native coloured youngstock class at Royal Windsor Horse Show, but went one better this time to take the overall coloured in-hand championship.

Owned by Leeman family and produced and shown by Daniel Tarpey, Rio has only been on his yard since February. He has already chalked up championships at the Coloured Horse and Pony Society (CHAPS) South East show and Wiltshire spring show so far this year.

Last season, Rio was shown successfully as a two-year-old by Lisha’s son-in-law Frazer Atherden in both sports horse and coloured youngstock classes with championships at Royal Norfolk and Royal Cheshire under his belt.

“He has such a great trainable temperament and is lovely to work with,” said Daniel.

Daniel also produced the winner of the traditional/native/cob horse open in-hand class, Karen Gillie’s Greateaves Estralita. Shown here by Mia Hiscock, Estralita is also ridden by Mia and has qualified under saddle for Royal International Horse Show (RIHS).

Royal Windsor Horse Show reserve coloured in-hand

Taking the reserve was the Michelle Cuerden’s four-year-old traditional pony stallion Luvely Jubbly (Denzil), produced and led here by Harry Marsden. By Michelle’s ridden coloured HOYS champion stallion Del Boy V, Denzil looks set to follow in his sires footsteps.

“This is a day I won’t be forgetting in a while,” said Harry.

Raychal and Joe Mason’s two-year-old colt Masterpiece won the traditional/native/cob youngstock class. With unknown breeding, the brother and sister duo had to passport him themselves.

“He was a lucky find on Facebook, he wasn’t even advertised, I just liked the look of him and we bought him there and then,” explained Raychal, who is excited about his future. Masterpiece was shown here today by Joe, who can usually be found showing Welsh ponies and cobs.

Lord Tolga Falahat’s coloured miniature pony JSW Showkayces Peppermint Blaze headed the non- native coloured pony in-hand class, shown by Kevin Lee.

To stay up to date with all the news from Royal Windsor, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website – and check out our live news service for updates across the showing rings

You may also be interested in: