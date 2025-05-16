



There was cause for celebration for showing producer Jayne Ross on the opening day of Royal Windsor Horse Show as the two horses that clinched the championship and reserve amateur hunter titles were both produced by her team.

Rose Bailey made a winning return to the show ring, taking the amateur middleweight/heavyweight class with her outstanding grey gelding Bloomfield Greystones (Liam) just 11 weeks after the birth of her daughter Clementine.

The pair are repeating their victory from last year, and this is also their third consecutive win here in this class – they finished reserve in 2023.

“I couldn’t think of anyone better to get me back on board and in the ring than Jayne – and Liam,” said Rose, who works full time as a lawyer and lives in central London with the 10-year-old being based at Jayne’s yard in Buckinghamshire.

Reserve amateur hunter champion at Royal Windsor Horse Show

“It is always just such a fantastic experience to ride at Royal Windsor and on a horse like him who was a dream today,” said an emotional Cari Goodridge aboard her own Kildalkey Lasrach, who finished second and reserve to Rose.

The chestnut gelding also contends the open and ladies ranks, partnered in the latter by Olivia Minihane, who rode him on his Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) debut last season.

“He will be heading to [Royal International Horse Show] RIHS in the open, amateur and ladies finals and we love the big county shows like Royal Bath and West,” said Cari.

Hannah Binks rode the charming grey small hunter Oaktree Day Dream to lead the field in the small/lightweight class. Produced by Team Helliwell, the six-year-old mare was bred by Claire Cooper and is by the Irish Draught stallion Bannvalley Pride of Midnight.

They secured their pass to HOYS in the small hunters at the end of last season and were also victorious at the British Show Horse Association national championships in the amateur small/lightweight division.

Lauren Falcus-Wright rode her own lightweight hunter Diptford Above Suspicion into second place. Produced by Danielle Heath, the pair won the RIHS amateur lightweight hunter qualifier at BSPS Area 7, where they also finished reserve champions.

