



If you’re lucky enough to be heading to the Royal Windsor Horse Show this year (12–15 May 2022), and are wondering how to make the most of your visit, here is our complete guide to what you really need to check out while you’re there.

Watch some of the best show horses in action

There are a host of showing classes at Royal Windsor and it is a real destination competition for riders in the showing world, with seriously smart horses and ponies out to impress the judges. Highlights include the Mountain and Moorland supreme championship and the hunter, cob and hack championships.

And don’t forget the showjumpers either

Royal Windsor hosts five-star level showjumping competitions, culminating in the Rolex Grand Prix on Sunday. Alongside top-level jumping taking place in the Castle Arena, the show also hosts young rider and national classes. Make sure you don’t miss the puissance, which is making a comeback to this show in 2022 on Thursday.

The Shetland pony Grand National

The highly competitive jockeys (and ponies!) will be battling it out for a win in the Castle Arena every day of Royal Windsor. Be sure to cheer them on as they battle it out against each other.

Some great shopping

The shopping at Royal Windsor is divided into four areas, making it easy to find what you are looking for. The Horse & Rider zone includes a wide range of products from stabling and bedding to tack, transportation and feed as well as all your clothing essentials. If you are looking for a new addition to your home furnishings, the Country Lifestyle and Living area is where you’ll want to be. There is also a Jewellery & Fashion Quarter and finally, the Royal Warrant Holders Association has an area dedicated to it at the show. Royal Warrants of Appointment are a mark of recognition of those who supply goods or services to the Households of HM The Queen or HRH The Prince of Wales. There are also some good food stands near the Copper Horse Arena and Frogmore Arena, so you can grab some grub while checking out most of the showing action.

Best places to sit around the site

Staying central to the grounds is probably the best place to watch; most of the rings are set out in an unofficial circle, so if you stay near the shopping area you can keep an eye on the majority of the rings. There is a grass area next to the Copper Horse Arena where spectators can sit and there are also picnic benches undercover if you want to sit and eat. If you want to spectate at the Adelaide Arena, make sure you give yourself plenty of time as it is a fair walk!

DAKS Pony Club Mounted Games

With heats taking place throughout Royal Windsor week, the final of the Pony Club Mounted Games competition takes place on Sunday. Teams from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland compete against each other in a variety of challenging but hugely entertaining races, so make sure you don’t miss it!

Musical Ride of The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment

Witness the incredible skill and precision which is required of the Household Cavalry riders and horses as they perform difficult manoeuvres and crossovers in a ride to music – a really emotional display to watch.

The Land Rover International Driving Grand Prix

The Land Rover International Driving Grand Prix counts as an FEI World Cup qualifier. There are three stages to the competition. The driven dressage involves the team driving a set series of movements and takes place on the Friday of Royal Windsor, while the marathon stage takes place on the Saturday and requires the competitors to drive at speed around eight obstacles. The final stage is the cone driving on Sunday, where teams drive through narrowly spaced pairs of cones in a set time.

International endurance

Taking place on the Friday of Royal Windsor, the international endurance competitors do battle riding through Windsor Great Park, either competing over 160km, 120km or 80km.

You may also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.