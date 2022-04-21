Olympic champion Ben Maher heads all-star cast of Royal Windsor riders





An all-star cast of showjumpers will be in action at CHI Royal Windsor Horse Show next month (12-15 May) including the Olympic champion Ben Maher and seven of the world’s top 10 riders.

This year’s four-day show features top tier CSI5* showjumping, as well as national classes and the hugely popular puissance competition, culminating in Sunday’s Rolex Grand Prix.

Ben Maher and Explosion W won Royal Windsor’s feature class last year en route to being crowned Olympic champions in Tokyo and the world number four rider will be hoping to regain the title in front of his home crowd. He will be up against the world number one and individual Olympic silver medallist Peder Fredricson from Sweden as well as Peder’s gold medal-winning team-mate Henrik von Eckermann, currently ranked number two in the world rankings.

Other visitors to the Berkshire venue include Switzerland’s recent World Cup winning-rider Martin Fuchs, Steve Guerdat, Daniel Deusser, David Will, Christian Ahlmann, Max Kuhner, Kevin Staut, Abdel Said, Gregory Wathelet and Kent Farrington.

Flying the British flag this year in the five-star classes are crowd favourites John Whitaker, Scott Brash, Holly Smith, Guy Williams, William Funnell, Harry Charles, Jack Whitaker, Emily Moffitt and Matthew Sampson.

“I am thrilled to be returning to Royal Windsor Horse Show in May, it is one of the shows that I look forward to most every year, especially with it being so local,” said 23-year-old Harry, the world’s leading under-25 rider. “I am bringing my best horses to the show including Aralyn Blue who will compete in the Rolex Grand Prix on Sunday.”

Ireland will be represented in the international classes this year by Denis Lynch and Mikey Pender.

Director of the show, Simon Brooks-Ward said: “The calibre of entries for this year’s show is exceptional and a testament to the show being amongst the best in the world. We are looking forward to welcoming these world-class athletes to Windsor and watching the competition unfold.”

