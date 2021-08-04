Ben Maher wins Olympic showjumping individual GOLD at Tokyo Games





Great Britain’s Ben Maher has won gold as the Olympic showjumping individual medals were decided at the Tokyo Games in a thrilling jump-off.

The 38-year-old rider and the exceptional gelding Explosion W was the fourth of the six contenders into the jump-off to decide the medals, producing a superb clear in 37.85sec, which couldn’t be beaten. Ben Maher was crowned Olympic champion, taking the title five years after Great Britain’s Nick Skelton and Big Star took the crown at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

The silver medal went to Sweden’s Peder Fredricson with All In – repeating their feat from Rio – with bronze going to Dutchman Maikel van der Vleuten with Beauville Z.

