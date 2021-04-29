Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games: showjumping

The Tokyo Olympics showjumping competitions are taking place on 4-5 and 7-8 August 2021 at the equestrian park, which is located in Tokyo’s Heritage Zone.

What’s the Olympic showjumping competition format?

There will be both team and individual medals up for grabs in Tokyo. The team medals are decided over a two-day Nations‘ Cup-style competition, following the opening day’s speed class. The best riders from the team competition, plus the best individuals after the first three jumping rounds, go forwards to the individual competition.

How many riders in an Olympic eventing team?

There will be three horse and rider combinations in each team with all scores to count, plus one reserve who can be substituted in under certain circumstances.