Olympic showjumping teams: who’s heading for Tokyo?





As the countdown to the equestrian competitions at the Tokyo Olympic Games continues, selection committees around the world are in the process of choosing their Olympic showjumping teams.

Under the new Olympic showjumping format, teams will be made up for three horses and rider combinations, meaning there will be no drop score and all three will count towards the overall team result.

So who’s made the grade and who’s missed out on the chance to compete in the Olympic showjumping competition? We bring you all the latest selection news as it happens…

Olympic showjumping teams: latest updates

Great Britain nominated entries

In alphabetical order by rider surname, the nominated entries for the British Olympic showjumping team are:

Scott Brash and Harry Charles also have horses as direct reserves: Scott with Hello Senator and as second reserve, Hello Vincent (breeder: Raphael Dulin and Annick Dulin Legoupil). Harry’s reserve, subject to successfully completing a minimum eligibility requirement competition, is Irenice Horta.