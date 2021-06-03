Britain names top combinations as nominated entries for Olympic showjumping





Britain has named a stellar list from which the British Olympic showjumping team for Tokyo will be drawn.

British Equestrian (BEF) and British Showjumping selectors have today (3 June) confirmed the nine combinations and three reserves who will be submitted to the FEI as the nominated entries for the Tokyo Olympic Games. Only those who appear on this list may be put forward for selection.

In alphabetical order by rider surname, the entries are:

Scott Brash, with Lady Pauline Harris and Lady Pauline Kirkham’s 12-year-old gelding Hello Jefferson (breeder: Bernard Mols)

Harry Charles, with his own and Ann Thompson’s 12-year-old gelding Romeo 88 (breeder: Picobello Horses)

William Funnell, with the Billy Stud’s 11-year-old gelding Equine America Billy Diamo (breeders: William Funnell and Donal Barnwell)

Ben Maher, with his own, Charlotte Rossetter and Pamela Wright’s 12-year-old gelding Explosion W (breeder: W Wijnen)

Emily Moffitt, with Poden Farms and Neil and Heidi Moffitt’s 12-year-old gelding Winning Good (breeder: WFM van Gestel)

Holly Smith, with Ian Dowie’s 13-year-old gelding Denver (breeder: MG and AA Woertman)

Alexandra Thornton, with Dunwalke Ltd’s 15-year-old gelding Cornetto K (breeder: Johann Krull NED)

Ellen Whitaker, with Norman Oley’s 12-year-old gelding Arena UK Winston (breeder: Brenda Morelli)

James Wilson, with Heather Larson and Susan Larson’s 13-year-old mare Imagine de Muze (breeder: Joris De Brabander)

Scott Brash and Harry Charles also have horses as direct reserves: Scott with Lady Pauline Harris and Lady Pauline Kirkham’s 12-year-old gelding Hello Senator (breeder: Henstra and Henstra) and as second reserve, Lady Pauline Harris and Lady Pauline Kirkham’s 12-year-old gelding Hello Vincent (breeder: Raphael Dulin and Annick Dulin Legoupil)

Harry’s reserve, subject to successfully completing a minimum eligibility requirement competition, is Princess Haya Bint A Hussein and Peter Charles’s 13-year-old mare Irenice Horta (breeder: Wim Van Rossem)

Selection decisions are subject to rider and horse maintaining fitness and performance, and this list may be amended at any point up to 21 June. The squad of four combinations to travel to Tokyo, plus non-travelling reserves, will be announced on 28 June.

The dressage nominated list, and that for the squad for the Paralympics, will be announced on or around 18 June.

