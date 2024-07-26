Paris excitement, Brits in action at Hickstead, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Paris, Paris, Paris

The Paris Olympics are finally upon us, with the opening ceremony taking place in the streets of the capital at 7.30pm local time (6.30pm UK time). The first trot-up for the eventing took place this morning, ahead of the dressage getting underway tomorrow (27 July). H&H eventing editor Pippa Roome has walked Pierre le Goupil’s cross-country track, which the course-designer says will favour “brave, positive riding and fast, reactive horses”, and you can take a first look at what the riders will be facing on Sunday (28 July) in our course gallery. We’ll also be bringing you all the action, essential stories, and analysis as it unfolds.

2. Can the Brits repeat history at Hickstead?

All eyes will be on the Brits this afternoon (26 July) as they try to defend their crown in the Agria Nations Cup of Great Britain. Ben Maher and Exit Remo will be the first combination into the arena, and they are joined on the team by Tim Gredley and Medoc De Toxandria, Robert Whitaker and Vermento, and anchorman John Whitaker with Equine America Unick Du Francport. Sweden has been drawn second, followed by Brazil, the Netherlands, France, Ireland, Italy and last to go Germany. British chef d’equipe Di Lampard said retaining the title “would be a huge boost for everybody; for those watching as well as for riders”.

3. An epic win for a Badminton star

Alex Bragg and Quindiva lifted the trophy in the Ashby Underwriting Eventers’ Challenge at the Agria Royal International Horse Show, winning six seconds ahead of 2023 victors Fred Scala and Corriebeg Supernova. Alex said the 14-year-old mare, whom he was third with at Badminton this year, was “just phenomenal”. “I love this kind of thing; they’re as much exhibition as competition; a good way to showcase our sport in such a wonderful showjumping venue and maybe reach out to different people,” he said.

