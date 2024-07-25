



The Paris Olympics cross-country course for the Olympic eventing competition has been designed by Pierre Le Goupil, in the beautiful parkland of Versailles.

It consists of 28 numbered obstacles, which are all beautifully decorated and themed. Check out photos of all the fences below…

Paris Olympics cross-country course fence by fence

Fence 1

Fence 2

Fence 3

Fence 4

Fence 5abc

Direct route fence 5a

Direct route fence 5b

Fence 5c

Alternative route fence 5bc – this involves looping back on yourself after jumping in over 5a

Alternative route fence 5a

Alternative route fence 5bc

Riders who jump either the double (alternative 5abc) into the water or the skinny in the water (alternative 5bc) then have to track right and ride up an unnumbered ramp out of the water, before skirting round the pond to fence 6ab. It may be possible to ride through the dressing plants and make a sharp right-hand turn to the direct 6ab after taking this alternative 5abc.

Fence 6ab

Direct route fence 6ab

Long route fence 6a

Long route fence 6b

Fence 7ab

Fence 7a

Direct route fence 7b

Long route fence 7b

Fence 8

Fence 9

Fence 10abc

Direct route fence 10a

Direct route fence 10a close up

Alternative route fence 10a

This second water complex offers riders multiple options at the b and c elements. The three fences in the foreground of this picture are all 10b, while the two obstacles in the background are both 10c. Because the numbering here is simple, riders can mix and match in numerous different ways.

The quickest route is likely to be taking this arrowhead as 10b, then a curving line to the left…

…to the corner on the right side of this 10c.

Alternative options for fence 10b

Alternative fence 10c

Fence 11

Fence 12

Fence 13

Fence 13a

Fence 13b

Fence 14

The first of two pontoon crossings comes after fence 14

Fence 15

An open ditch on rising ground

Fence 16abcd

Fence 16 offers a right-hand and left-hand route, with no option to mix and match between routes. The right-hand route is the inside line so would probably be considered the direct route.

Right-hand route fence 16a

Right-hand route fence 16bc

Right-hand route fence 16d

Left-hand route fence 16a

Left-hand route fence 16b

Left-hand route fence 16cd

Finally, this arrowhead is labelled 16bcd and is accessed by looping round to the right – this will probably be used mostly by those who have already had a run-out in the complex.

Fence 17

Fence 17a

Fence 17b

Fence 18

Fence 19

Fence 20

Fence 21

Direct route fence 21ab

Looking over fence 21ab to fence 21c, on this direct route

Direct route fence 21c

Riders cannot mix and match between the direct and long routes at 21abc

Long route fence 21a

Long route fence 21bc

Fence 21d – this is used on all routes

Fence 22

Fence 23

Fence 23a

Direct route fence 23bc

Direct route fence 23d

Alternative fence 23d – this corner is behind the fastest option for 23d but can still be taken after the direct route at 23abc

Long route 23b

Long route fence 23cd

Fence 24

Fence 25

Direct route fence 25 – this will be jumped at an angle to give a fairly straight line to fence 26

Long route fence 25

Fence 26

Direct route fence 26

Long route 26b

Fence 27

This fence is themed for the next Olympics in Los Angeles

Fence 28

