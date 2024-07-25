The Paris Olympics cross-country course for the Olympic eventing competition has been designed by Pierre Le Goupil, in the beautiful parkland of Versailles.
It consists of 28 numbered obstacles, which are all beautifully decorated and themed. Check out photos of all the fences below…
Paris Olympics cross-country course fence by fence
Fence 1
Fence 2
Fence 3
Fence 4
Fence 5abc
Direct route fence 5a
Direct route fence 5b
Fence 5c
Alternative route fence 5bc – this involves looping back on yourself after jumping in over 5a
Alternative route fence 5a
Alternative route fence 5bc
Riders who jump either the double (alternative 5abc) into the water or the skinny in the water (alternative 5bc) then have to track right and ride up an unnumbered ramp out of the water, before skirting round the pond to fence 6ab. It may be possible to ride through the dressing plants and make a sharp right-hand turn to the direct 6ab after taking this alternative 5abc.
Fence 6ab
Direct route fence 6ab
Long route fence 6a
Long route fence 6b
Fence 7ab
Fence 7a
Direct route fence 7b
Long route fence 7b
Fence 8
Fence 9
Fence 10abc
Direct route fence 10a
Direct route fence 10a close up
Alternative route fence 10a
This second water complex offers riders multiple options at the b and c elements. The three fences in the foreground of this picture are all 10b, while the two obstacles in the background are both 10c. Because the numbering here is simple, riders can mix and match in numerous different ways.
The quickest route is likely to be taking this arrowhead as 10b, then a curving line to the left…
…to the corner on the right side of this 10c.
Alternative options for fence 10b
Alternative fence 10c
Fence 11
Fence 12
Fence 13
Fence 13a
Fence 13b
Fence 14
The first of two pontoon crossings comes after fence 14
Fence 15
An open ditch on rising ground
Fence 16abcd
Fence 16 offers a right-hand and left-hand route, with no option to mix and match between routes. The right-hand route is the inside line so would probably be considered the direct route.
Right-hand route fence 16a
Right-hand route fence 16bc
Right-hand route fence 16d
Left-hand route fence 16a
Left-hand route fence 16b
Left-hand route fence 16cd
Finally, this arrowhead is labelled 16bcd and is accessed by looping round to the right – this will probably be used mostly by those who have already had a run-out in the complex.
Fence 17
Fence 17a
Fence 17b
Fence 18
Fence 19
Fence 20
Fence 21
Direct route fence 21ab
Looking over fence 21ab to fence 21c, on this direct route
Direct route fence 21c
Riders cannot mix and match between the direct and long routes at 21abc
Long route fence 21a
Long route fence 21bc
Fence 21d – this is used on all routes
Fence 22
Fence 23
Fence 23a
Direct route fence 23bc
Direct route fence 23d
Alternative fence 23d – this corner is behind the fastest option for 23d but can still be taken after the direct route at 23abc
Long route 23b
Long route fence 23cd
Fence 24
Fence 25
Direct route fence 25 – this will be jumped at an angle to give a fairly straight line to fence 26
Long route fence 25
Fence 26
Direct route fence 26
Long route 26b
Fence 27
This fence is themed for the next Olympics in Los Angeles
Fence 28
