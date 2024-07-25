{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    • The Paris Olympics cross-country course for the Olympic eventing competition has been designed by Pierre Le Goupil, in the beautiful parkland of Versailles.

    It consists of 28 numbered obstacles, which are all beautifully decorated and themed. Check out photos of all the fences below…

    Paris Olympics cross-country course fence by fence

    Fence 1

    Paris Olympics cross-country course: fence

    Fence 2

    Fence 3

    Fence 4

    Fence 5abc

    Direct route fence 5a

    Direct route fence 5b

    Paris Olympics cross-country course: fence 5b

    Fence 5c

    Paris Olympics cross-country course: fence 5c

    Alternative route fence 5bc – this involves looping back on yourself after jumping in over 5a

    Alternative route fence 5a

    Paris Olympics cross-country course: fence 5a alternative

    Alternative route fence 5bc

    Paris Olympics cross-country course: fence 5bc alternative

    Riders who jump either the double (alternative 5abc) into the water or the skinny in the water (alternative 5bc) then have to track right and ride up an unnumbered ramp out of the water, before skirting round the pond to fence 6ab. It may be possible to ride through the dressing plants and make a sharp right-hand turn to the direct 6ab after taking this alternative 5abc.

    Fence 6ab

    Direct route fence 6ab

    Paris Olympics cross-country course: fence 6ab

    Long route fence 6a

    Paris Olympics cross-country course: fence 6a long route

    Long route fence 6b

    Paris Olympics cross-country course: fence 6b

    Fence 7ab

    Fence 7a

    Direct route fence 7b

    Long route fence 7b

    Fence 8

    Fence 9

    Fence 10abc

    Direct route fence 10a

    Direct route fence 10a close up

    Alternative route fence 10a

    This second water complex offers riders multiple options at the b and c elements. The three fences in the foreground of this picture are all 10b, while the two obstacles in the background are both 10c. Because the numbering here is simple, riders can mix and match in numerous different ways.

    The quickest route is likely to be taking this arrowhead as 10b, then a curving line to the left…

    …to the corner on the right side of this 10c.

    Alternative options for fence 10b

    Alternative fence 10c

    Fence 11

    Paris Olympics cross-country course: fence 11

    Fence 12

    Paris Olympics cross-country course: fence 12

    Fence 13

    Fence 13a

    Paris Olympics cross-country course: fence 13a

    Fence 13b

    Paris Olympics cross-country course: fence 13b

    Fence 14

    Paris Olympics cross-country course: fence 14

    The first of two pontoon crossings comes after fence 14

    Fence 15

    An open ditch on rising ground

    Fence 16abcd

    Fence 16 offers a right-hand and left-hand route, with no option to mix and match between routes. The right-hand route is the inside line so would probably be considered the direct route.

    Right-hand route fence 16a

    Right-hand route fence 16bc

    Right-hand route fence 16d

    Left-hand route fence 16a

    Left-hand route fence 16b

    Left-hand route fence 16cd

    Finally, this arrowhead is labelled 16bcd and is accessed by looping round to the right – this will probably be used mostly by those who have already had a run-out in the complex.

    Fence 17

    Fence 17a

    Fence 17b

    Paris Olympics cross-country course: fence 17b

    Fence 18

    Paris Olympics cross-country course: fence 18

    Fence 19

    Paris Olympics cross-country course: fence 19

    Fence 20

    Paris Olympics cross-country course: fence 20

    Fence 21

    Direct route fence 21ab

    Looking over fence 21ab to fence 21c, on this direct route

    Direct route fence 21c

    Riders cannot mix and match between the direct and long routes at 21abc

    Long route fence 21a

    Long route fence 21bc

    Fence 21d – this is used on all routes

    Fence 22

    Fence 23

    Fence 23a

    Direct route fence 23bc

    Direct route fence 23d

    Alternative fence 23d – this corner is behind the fastest option for 23d but can still be taken after the direct route at 23abc

    Long route 23b

    Paris Olympics cross-country course: fence 23b long route

    Long route fence 23cd

    Fence 24

    Paris Olympics cross-country course: fence 24

    Fence 25

    Direct route fence 25 – this will be jumped at an angle to give a fairly straight line to fence 26

    Long route fence 25

    Paris Olympics cross-country course: fence 25 alternative

    Fence 26

    Direct route fence 26

    Long route 26b

    Paris Olympics cross-country course: fence 26 alternative

    Fence 27

    This fence is themed for the next Olympics in Los Angeles

    Fence 28

    Paris Olympics cross-country course: fence 28

