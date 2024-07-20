Who will be commentating on the equestrian sports at the Paris Olympics?





We’re all looking forward to 11 days of horse sport from Versailles (27 July-6 August) and the Paris Olympics equestrian commentators will be pretty much permanent guests in your home for the duration, so it’s time to find out who they are.

Obviously who you’ll hear will depend on what channel you view the sport on, but we’re here to bring you the low down.

If you are watching the BBC – which will cover some equestrian sport but not all of it – the Paris Olympics equestrian commentators will be Nick Luck, Andy Austin, Tina Cook and Bobby Hayler, with Rishi Persad as the reporter.

Between them, they bring a wealth of commentary and equestrian experience to the table – Nick and Rishi are experienced professionals in the broadcast industry, while Tina is a three-time Olympic eventing medallist, Bobby a grand prix dressage rider and Andy an international showjumper. All three riders also have commentary experience under their belts.

Sonja McLaughlan, who will be working at her eighth consecutive Olympics, is the equestrian voice on BBC 5 Live radio.

Discovery+ is the only channel which will carry coverage of all the equestrian action if you are watching from the UK. We have requested commentator information for the horse sport on Discovery+ and will add it to this story once it is available.

The Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) commentators are John Kyle and Lucinda Green. OBS commentary is available to multiple different television channels, so you will hear John and Lucinda around the world if a station has chosen not to employ their own commentators.

Lucinda is an Olympic eventing team silver medallist who has commentated on multiple Olympics for television. This is John’s third summer Games working on horse sport for OBS and he was also part of the on-site commentary team at Greenwich for London 2012.

Paris 2024 on-site equestrian commentators

The Paris Olympics equestrian commentators at the venue in Versailles have also been released. Alison Drummond – who provides the English commentary at many major French shows – will be the English voice for those on-site throughout the Games, with Steven Wilde taking the microphone on eventing cross-country day (Sunday, 28 July).

The French announcer is different for each sport – Jean Baptiste André for eventing, Arnaud Bertero for dressage and Yannick Bichon for showjumping. Jean Baptiste worked on the commentary teams at London 2012 and the 2014 World Championships, while Arnaud and Yannick are both experienced commentators too.

