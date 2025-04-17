



The latest Mars Badminton Horse Trials withdrawals are in for the event running 7-11 May, as riders confirm which horses have boarded the plane to the Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event (24-27 April) and which head to Gloucestershire for their spring five-star.

Harry Meade chose “two matching bays” for the US trip, with Mandy Gray’s and his own Et Hop Du Matz and Amanda Gould’s Grafennacht receiving that call up.

He now has Mandy Gray’s and his own Superstition, the Oppermans’ Cavalier Crystal and Annaghore Valoner, owned by Dinah and Stephen Posford and Juliet Carter, in the mix for Badminton.

Under the multiple entry rules, he can definitely start Badminton on two of these, but can only ride a third horse if every other entry has already been accepted from the waiting list, which looks relatively unlikely at this stage, with 11 horses to be accepted before Harry’s third entry.

Sue Benson and Tim Price’s world double bronze medallist Falco is among the latest Badminton Horse Trials withdrawals.

New Zealander Tim has confirmed to Horse & Hound that Falco has just landed in quarantine in the US en route to Kentucky, alongside two other rides for Tim in Susan Lamb, Therese Miller’s and his own Happy Boy and Lucy Allison, Frances Stead and James and Rachel Good’s Jarillo.

“I’m looking forward to having those three out in Kentucky – hopefully it’ll be a first five-star completion for Happy Boy, Jarillo is learning more about his job as a five-star horse and Falco will hopefully have a good outing there too,” he said.

Tim will ride the Giannamores’ Vitali and Viscount Viktor, owned by Glynn Northcutt, Ginny Rusher and his rider, at Badminton.

“I’m looking forward to Badminton too,” said Tim. “Vitali is in great form and Viscount Viktor is learning every day.”

So far, the other Badminton Horse Trials withdrawals are Hester (ridden by Laura Collett), Royal Harvest (Gubby Leech), KEC Deacon (Aaron Millar), Fever Pitch (Storm Straker) and The Buzz Factor (Emma Thomas).

Laura, Aaron and Emma all still have another ride in the competition, with Laura bringing forward Bling, Aaron riding Friendship VDL and Emma entered on Icarus.

Five pairs have been accepted from the waiting list – the home side’s Nicky Hill and MGH Bingo Boy, Lauren Innes and Global Fision M for New Zealand, Britain’s Helen Bates and Carpe Diem, Patrick Whelan and Ikoon Lan for Ireland, and Austria’s Harald Ambros with Vitorio Du Montet.

No one comes off the waiting list to replace Falco, because he was double entered with Vitali and Viscount Viktor, meaning Tim entered three horses, but was only taking up two slots on the list in terms of numbers of possible starters.

How to watch Badminton Horse Trials

If you want to watch the live action from Badminton Horse Trials from the comfort of your home, wherever you are in the world, you will need to subscribe to Badminton TV. This year, Badminton TV has teamed up with ClipMyHorse.TV, but you do not need a full ClipMyHorse.TV subscription to watch Badminton – you can just subscribe to Badminton TV for £21.99. Go to clipmyhorse.tv/en_GB/badminton to subscribe or to activate your account as an existing Badminton TV subscriber. If you are already a ClipMyHorse.TV premium member, Badminton TV is included in your subscription. As part of Badminton TV, you can enjoy the documentary programme Legends and Legacy, a fly-on-the-wall insight into the 2024 event and preview of 2025.

Enjoy the best of Badminton with Horse & Hound

To ensure you keep up to date with all the breaking news, behind the scenes insight, and the best of the action throughout Badminton Horse Trials with no limits on how much you can read, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website from as little as £1 a week. Sign up now. And don’t miss our bumper 22-page magazine report on Badminton, including in-depth analysis and exclusive comments from top names, in the issue of Horse & Hound dated 15 May.

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now