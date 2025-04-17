Horses head to Kentucky, setting youngsters up for success and more things the horse world is talking about





Badminton or Kentucky?

Riders of horses entered at both Badminton and Kentucky have confirmed which have headed Stateside for their spring five-star run. Harry Meade will partner Et Hop Du Matz and Grafennacht at Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event (24 to 26 April), leaving two – potentially three – in the mix for Mars Badminton Horse Trials (7 to 11 May). Tim Price has withdrawn Falco from Badminton, as the gelding is en route to Kentucky with Happy Boy and Jarillo.

Setting young horses up for success

Show horse producer Simon Reynolds shares his thoughts on how to set young horses up for long and happy careers, in his exclusive H&H column this week. “Considered and careful selections must be made when you have a novice horse: which ride judge will suit, which venue and even what terrain? Yet even when things are going like clockwork at home, sometimes you get to a show, and it all goes pear-shaped,” says Simon. “Don’t despair, this is normal. Horses are not machines! Have a plan, but always be prepared to implement plan B, and sometimes even plan C. It is important to make a judgement at the time and there is no shame in calling it a day at any stage.”

US tariffs

The equestrian world is trying to unpick what the US tariffs mean – from moving horses abroad, to selling kit. Lauren Sapsted, of LS Sporthorses, produces equines for the US and says the uncertainty makes the current situation “very difficult”. “If it was black and white and you knew from now on that everything has a 10% tariff you could plan,” she adds. “Every day seems to be a different story.”

