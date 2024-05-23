Who will be on the Olympic eventing teams?

Countries are in the process of selecting their Olympic eventing teams. The British eventing entries shortlist of 12 combinations has been released. The final deadline for entries is 8 July.

Does Britain have a good chance of winning a medal?

Yes, Great Britain has a good chance to win both team and individual medals in the Olympic dressage competition.

Which country has won the most Olympic eventing medals?

Germany (including West Germany and the combined German team) heads the leaderboard for team medals with 13 medals in total (four gold, five silver, four bronze). Britain shares the highest number of team gold medals (four) with Austria and Germany.

In the individual competition, riders from the USA have won 13 medals in total (two gold, seven silver and four bronze), while Germany (in all its forms) and Sweden both have four Olympic eventing individual champions in their history.

How many Olympic eventing medals has Great Britain won?

Britain has won 11 Olympic eventing team medals: four gold, five silver and two bronze. The most recent team success was team gold at Tokyo 2020, which followed team silver at London 2012. Prior to Tokyo, it had been 49 years since Britain was crowned Olympic eventing team champions, at the 1972 Games in Munich.

In the individual Olympic eventing competition, British riders have won 10 medals in total: two gold, three silver and five bronze. The most recent individual success was Tom McEwen’s silver medal at Tokyo 2020. Prior to that Tina Cook rode Miners Frolic to win the bronze medal in the 2008 Beijing Games, for which the equestrian events were held in Hong Kong. Our most recent Olympic individual eventing champion was Leslie Law riding Shear L’Eau in the 2004 Athens Games.

Who won the Olympic eventing medals in Tokyo 2020?

Team gold: Britain

Team silver: Australia

Team bronze: France

Individual gold: Julia Krajewski (GER)

Individual silver: Tom McEwen (GBR)

Individual bronze: Andrew Hoy (AUS)

What’s the Olympic eventing competition format?

There will be both team and individual medals up for grabs in Paris, which will be decided on 29 July. In order to win an individual medal, each horse and rider will have to tackle the dressage, cross-country and showjumping phases across three days to receive their final penalty score – the lowest score wins.

How many riders in an Olympic eventing team?

There will be three horse and rider combinations in each team with all scores to count, plus one reserve who can be substituted in under certain circumstances.

When did eventing become an Olympic sport?

The sport of eventing was first seen in the Olympics in the 1912 Games in Stockholm. Only male riders were allowed to compete and Sweden’s Axel Nordlander won individual gold and led his team to the top spot on the podium. The first Olympic eventing competition consisted of a 55km endurance race, a 5km cross-country course, a 3.5km steeplechase, jumping over 15 obstacles, as well as a dressage phase.

When did women start competing against men in Olympic eventing?

The restriction that only allowed men to compete in Olympic equestrian events was lifted in 1951, with the first women competing alongside men in the 1952 Helsinki Games. However it was not until Tokyo 1964 that the first woman represented her country in Olympic eventing: this was Helena du Pont of the USA.