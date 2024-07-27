



Just four months ago, Australian event rider Shane Rose was lying in intensive care following a fall in training, with 19 fractures to the pelvis, femur, elbow and ribs plus severe concussion. After surgeries and an intensive rehab programme, including time in a wheelchair, Shane Rose has kicked off his tilt at the Paris Olympics with a 43.6 score in the first phase. But for Shane, this career-threatening injury and remarkable comeback are firmly in the past.

“I’m not thinking of the journey I’ve been on,” says Shane. “I’m here to produce a performance at the Games. The fact that I was injured is irrelevant. My job is to do the best job I can for the team and I feel like I’m in a good position to do that. I feel as strong as I need to be – stronger than I’ve probably ever been as I’ve done a lot of rehab.”

Shane and his 19-year-old partner Virgil missed a flying change in their Olympic eventing dressage test, which cost them dearly.

“I was happy with parts of it; he stayed forward and his frame was really good, but it was disappointing he kicked up in the second change,” he said. “They gave us a very short amount to get into the arena, and the stewards were standing in my way, so I started on the back foot. But there’s a lot to do out there tomorrow – dressage is not my strong suit on this horse. So I’m excited for the next couple of days.”

This is the 51-year-old’s fourth Olympic Games, and he has already taken home two team silvers and a team bronze. Not only is Shane fighting fit, but his championship stalwart is in “the best shape of his life”.

“He’s been over and back six times now to Europe,” said Shane. “He’s a pretty uncomplicated horse. He’s put together really well and we haven’t run the legs off him. He’s done a lot of miles and a lot of competitions, but we’ve looked after him along the way. You look after them and they repay the favour.”

