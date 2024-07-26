



The day we’ve waited three years for is almost here – yes, tomorrow the equestrian sport in Paris kicks off with the Olympic eventing dressage.

We have the lowdown on the five things you should keep an eye out for as we head into the first of 11 days of superb horse sport…

Olympic eventing dressage days: key things to watch

1. Obviously, the Brits. We’re hoping for great things from Laura Collett and London 52, Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo, and Tom McEwen and JL Dublin. All three would hope to score in the low 20s and Laura would be our bet to break into the teens, if any of them can.

2. First proper look at the beautiful Versailles arena. You’ve seen plenty of pictures but tomorrow’s the day when the television cameras will beam the Olympic stage around the world.

3. Michael Jung. The double Olympic champion has led the dressage at the past three senior championships he has contested on Chipmunk FRH (the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, 2022 World Championships and 2023 European Championships) and is likely to tussle with Laura for the lead with a super test.

4. 64 dressage tests! Have so many first-phase displays for a single international eventing class ever been performed in a single day before? We don’t think so. This is a change for this Olympics and we do pity the judges having to keep up their concentration through so many horses. For the fans, you can settle in for an extravaganza of viewing, perhaps with some popcorn or a glass or two of wine…

5. Cross-country course reactions. We’ll hear from the riders after their dressage and discuss not only their tests but also their thoughts on the challenge Pierre le Goupil has set for the all-important middle phase. Competitors have had access to walk the track for a couple of days now, so their plans for how to tackle it are likely to be quite well advanced by now.

To stay up-to-date with all the breaking news throughout the Olympic Games, Royal International Horse Show and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the Paris Olympics, Royal International, Burghley and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now