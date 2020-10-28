Last weekend, Laura Collett won her first five-star event at Les Etoiles de Pau CCI5* in France (23-26 October 2020) aboard her super-smart event horse London 52. So, to help you get to know him a little better, here are some London 52 facts…

Event horse London 52 facts

1. London 52 is known by his stable name ‘Dan’ at home.

2. He is a 16.3hh 11-year-old, owned by Karen Bartlett, Keith Scott and Laura too.

3. He is German-bred by Landos out of a Quinar mare called Vernante.

4. Laura found the Holsteiner in Germany, where he had previously showjumped, and bought him in 2016 when he was seven.

5. His first eventing competition came in 2016 at Nunney. He jumped double clear in the BE100, finishing second on his dressage score of 28.5.

6. London 52’s first eventing win was in 2017 at Withington Manor in what was his first intermediate.

7. His first international came a month after his Withington intermediate win — it was in the CCI* (now CCI2*-L) at Tattersalls in June 2017, where he finished sixth, finishing on his dressage score.

8. London 52 now has a total of eight eventing wins to his name and 36 top 10 placings from a total of 51 career starts, amassing 810 British Eventing points so far.

9. Laura has said that she “gets goosebumps” when she rides him. “I’m so lucky to ride him. I have to pinch myself!”

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

10. His dressage performances have always been strong. He has scored over 30 in the first phase only eight times during his 51 event career. The majority of his marks are in the 20s (70%+) and his best score came at Upton House in the open intermediate in July 2019, where he scored an eye-wateringly good 18.9 (81.1%).

11. His jumping record is equally as impressive. He has jumped 32 double clears during his career — that’s a 63% double clear rate.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find out more about getting the magazine delivered to your door every week.