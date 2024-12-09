Fund launched to support sport horse welfare
A research fund has been set up with the aim of improving the health and welfare of sports horses – and takes its name in memory of Chromatic BF, the US showjumper who died at the 2024 World Cup Final. The Chromatic Fund is a collaboration between the American Association of Equine Practitioners, US Equestrian, and Chromatic’s breeder KC Branscomb.
The “philanthropic donor-advised” fund will enable science-based, equine-specific research and information access “to benefit the health, wellbeing, and career longevity of horses in sport”.
Chromatic BF collapsed and died in the stables shortly after the second leg of the World Cup competition on 18 April 2024, in which he had finished third with rider Jill Humphrey.
Is this Britain’s oldest horse?
Roana, a 45-year-old pony, could be Britain’s oldest equine. Retailer Harry Hall have been trying to find the UK’s oldest horse, and believes Roana could be the one. The 13hh mare retired a few years ago owing to an injury that has since healed – and has lived through contracting strangles and fracturing a hock within her four and a half decades. Roana is enjoying life doing as she pleases – including frequent unscheduled trips across her yard owner’s garden.
Focus on hyperflexion in dressage
In her latest subscriber-only article looking at specific welfare issues in equestrian sport, Pippa Cuckson identifies how and why hyperflexion became an acceptable – and then unacceptable – method of training dressage horses, and what the audience and campaigners want to see change when it comes to witnessing this practice in the warm-up arena at international competitions today.
