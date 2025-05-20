



Vittoria Panizzon is back eventing

Olympic eventer Vittoria Panizzon has said it is good to be back “behind happy ears” having returned to competition after a year out. She made her eventing reappearance on Wednesday, 14 May riding 11-year-old DHI Jackpot. They finished seventh in section K of the Aston-le-Walls open intermediate.

“I’m really grateful to have been on a horse that made my first run back a real pleasure. It was great to be behind happy ears and on a horse enjoying himself, that was the nicest bit,” Vittoria told H&H.

Farewell to Charles de Kunffy

The equestrian world has paid tribute to Charles de Kunffy, the classical trainer, respected horseman, judge and author, who died on 14 April. Mr De Kunffy was a mentor to many and taught riders of all levels.

He believed that “the honour of teaching the traditions of the great equestrian arts commands an instructor to perform with equal dedication and thoroughness whether teaching a beginning or coaching an Olympic gold medallist”.

He touched the lives of thousands of equestrians and their horses through his knowledge, intellect and extraordinary body of work found in his books and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Can London 52 win Luhmühlen for a second time?

The entries for Germany’s five-star event have been released and among the 23 British entries are the 2023 winners Laura Collett and London 52, who will be aiming for a fourth five-star win. Laura is also entered with Hester, who achieved her first five-star completion at Luhmuhlen last year.

Recent Badminton Horse Trials winner Ros Canter will try to keep the five-star ball rolling with two entries – Izilot DHI and MHS Seventeen. Kitty King will also start among the favourites, with 2023 Luhmühlen five-star runner-up Vendredi Biats.

