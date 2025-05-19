The King’s Cleveland Bays emerged victorious in the ridden pure- and part-bred classes at Royal Windsor Horse Show, while a three-year-old gelding won the prestigious Cholderton Cup for the best overall in-hand.
Isabel Oakley, a liveried helper at the Royal Mews, rode The King’s 13-year-old Wyevale Harry to win the pure-bred ridden Cleveland Bay class on her debut. Isabel, whose job involves the daily exercise and care of the state carriage horses, looks after Harry.
“When I was asked if I wanted to take Harry to Royal Windsor, I wanted to make this year a successful one for him,” said Isabel. “I have been working hard creating a bond with him during the last three months and have loved every minute of every schooling session and show preparation with him
“It’s taken a lot of preparation due to him being a carriage horse at the Royal Mews and having to be so versatile in his job as both a ridden and driven horse. Harry takes part in numerous state occasions throughout the year including state visits, credentials and also Royal Ascot.”
Harry will now have a short rest before being prepared for his duties at Royal Ascot in June.
“Winning at Royal Windsor has been a very proud moment in my equestrian career and a memory that I will treasure forever,” said Isabel, whose colleague Bethany Atwell partnered The King’s St Ives to win the part-bred ridden Cleveland Bay class.
Three-year-old wins the coveted Cholderton Cup at Royal Windsor
Emily Fisher made the long trip from Devon worthwhile with her three-year-old gelding Bahain Terminator (Arnie) to not only win the youngstock class from a exceptional class of six, but also take home the coveted Cholderton Cup for the overall best pure-bred Cleveland Bay in-hand, fending off competition from Daniel Cracknell’s Willowhall Jim, who won the four-years-and-over class.
“Arnie’s results left me speechless; he walked into that ring and strutted his stuff,” said Emily, who added: “The standard this year was incredible with nine incredible Cleveland Bays being presented [for the in-hand].”
- To stay up to date with all the news from Royal Windsor, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website – and check out our live news service for updates across the showing rings
You may also be interested in:
‘He loves being the showman’: former racehorse who refused to leave the starting stalls crowned champion over The King’s horse at Royal Windsor Horse Show
Chip off the old block follows her father’s lead with double victory at Royal Windsor Horse Show
Welsh C stallion sparkles in electric Castle Arena atmosphere at Royal Windsor to claim ridden M&M title – and a ticket to London
Connemara ‘floats’ his way to top spot in the Royal Windsor M&M in-hand championship
Subscribe to Horse & Hound magazine today – and enjoy unlimited website access all year round