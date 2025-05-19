{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
The King’s rare breed Cleveland Bays win ridden classes at Royal Windsor Horse Show

Celeste Gall

    • The King’s Cleveland Bays emerged victorious in the ridden pure- and part-bred classes at Royal Windsor Horse Show, while a three-year-old gelding won the prestigious Cholderton Cup for the best overall in-hand.

    Isabel Oakley, a liveried helper at the Royal Mews, rode The King’s 13-year-old Wyevale Harry to win the pure-bred ridden Cleveland Bay class on her debut. Isabel, whose job involves the daily exercise and care of the state carriage horses, looks after Harry.

    “When I was asked if I wanted to take Harry to Royal Windsor, I wanted to make this year a successful one for him,” said Isabel. “I have been working hard creating a bond with him during the last three months and have loved every minute of every schooling session and show preparation with him

    “It’s taken a lot of preparation due to him being a carriage horse at the Royal Mews and having to be so versatile in his job as both a ridden and driven horse. Harry takes part in numerous state occasions throughout the year including state visits, credentials and also Royal Ascot.”

    Harry will now have a short rest before being prepared for his duties at Royal Ascot in June.

    “Winning at Royal Windsor has been a very proud moment in my equestrian career and a memory that I will treasure forever,” said Isabel, whose colleague Bethany Atwell partnered The King’s St Ives to win the part-bred ridden Cleveland Bay class.

    Three-year-old wins the coveted Cholderton Cup at Royal Windsor

    Emily Fisher made the long trip from Devon worthwhile with her three-year-old gelding Bahain Terminator (Arnie) to not only win the youngstock class from a exceptional class of six, but also take home the coveted Cholderton Cup for the overall best pure-bred Cleveland Bay in-hand, fending off competition from Daniel Cracknell’s Willowhall Jim, who won the four-years-and-over class.

    “Arnie’s results left me speechless; he walked into that ring and strutted his stuff,” said Emily, who added: “The standard this year was incredible with nine incredible Cleveland Bays being presented [for the in-hand].”

