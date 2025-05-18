



Izzy Walker set a unique double when she equalled her father Robert’s success this week at Royal Windsor Horse Show by securing the novice and open show ponies titles with Wadacre Tigger and Stoneleigh Showtime (Charlie) respectively. Both ponies are owned by Helen Davies.

The formidable pairing of Izzy and Charlie charmed judges Rebecca Ball and Gregory Goss with a sparkling performance in the Castle Arena to take the show pony championship at Royal Windsor for the third consecutive time.

The eight-year-old gelding by Cusop Dimension was bred by Stephanie Horton. He is the reigning Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) 128cm show pony winner, where they finished reserve in the championship.

“Today’s champion was just exceptional,” said South African judge Gregory Goss.

There is now only one major title that has so far eluded the partnership – winning at Royal International Horse Show (RIHS); they have finished second there for two years running.

“Izzy was feeling the pressure a bit today,” admitted father Robert. “He’s just such a super pony and he enjoys a varied life at home which keeps him fresh.”

Royal Windsor reserve show pony champion

Taking the reserve was another who featured in the HOYS championship last term, the 148cm winner Copybush Time Lord (Dennis), this time partnered by 16-year-old Irish rider Chloe Salley.

“It still feels surreal to win here; he is my dream show pony,” said Chloe, who has him on lease for the season from owner Emma Andrews.

The decision to sell Dennis was overturned as he was a favourite of owner Emma’s late father, who passed away just days after his granddaughter Harriett Storey won the 148cm with him for the second time.

Dennis is based at home with Emma and Chloe comes over on the ferry from Dublin to join him at shows.

Joining them in the championship – as they did at HOYS – was the 138cm winner Landemann Bird of Paradise (Tweety) with Beatrice Taverner-Jordan, who were the eventual HOYS champions last term.

Owned and produced by John Harvey, Tweety is also a previous RIHS winner.

