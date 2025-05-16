



Robert Walker and Greenhall Treasure Island came out on top in a clash of the titans for the Royal Windsor Horse Show hunter championship as current and former Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) and Royal International (RIHS) winners went head to head for the coveted title.

The nine-year-old middleweight hunter winner, who is by the thoroughbred stallion Island Commander out of the Irish Draught mare Greenhall Diamond Lady and is known at home as Larry, previously won here in 2023.

Owned by Jill Day, Larry took the young horse supreme at Dublin as a two-year-old, setting him on the path to become one of the next hunter superstars.

“He is a horseman’s horse, traditionally bred thoroughbred and Irish Draught, of which there aren’t many about now of this calibre,” said an elated Robert.

“David Tatlow used to say that a hunter should be a kettle that’s boiling but not spilling over, and that’s exactly how Larry felt today. He had charisma and rode amazing, taking me for the ride today.”

Robert added: “For me, there are four main championships that you want to win with a hunter and the first one of the season is here, then Great Yorkshire, RIHS and HOYS.”

Larry’s standout achievements include taking the hunter championship at Great Yorkshire twice and winning Hickstead in 2023.

Robert is no stranger to taking this championship, having now won it an incredible nine times, including four with lightweight View Point (Sean).

“Sean and Larry have been turned out together in the field recently, so he has obviously been giving him some tips,” joked Robert.

Katie Jerram-Hunnable finished second in the middleweight division aboard Ruth Flack’s exciting grey gelding Louis, a six-year-old by Langaller Starring Role.

Reserve champion hunter at Royal Windsor Horse Show

Matt Ainsworth capped a memorable visit to Royal Windsor Horse Show when he clinched the heavyweight class and stood reserve with Sue Hookam’s impressive chestnut gelding Dublins Streetfighter (James).

The 13-year-old gelding won HOYS in 2021, but a win here has been on the bucketlist for owner Sue for a long time.

“This is his swansong as we will retire James this year,” explained Matt, who added: “This horse has set us alight really, he has won so many big championships.

“Sue has been my biggest supporter for such a long time so I’m so pleased that he did it for her. It is really special.”

Jayne Ross finished second with Rose Bailey’s prolific heavyweight Twinshock Warrior, but went one better in the lightweight class with the dual RIHS winner Harbour Master to lead the field.

The nine-year-old gelding is owned by Liz Trembath and Charlotte Clark, who rode him to victory in the ladies hunter final at RIHS last season. The 2024 HOYS lightweight hunter winner Tigbourne, owned by Lucinda Freedman and ridden by Hannah Horton finished second.

