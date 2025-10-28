



Royal Windsor Horse Show tickets are now on sale for 2026. Next year’s show will be held 14–17 May in partnership with Defender.

I’ve been to Royal Windsor Horse Show countless times, and it really has something for everyone to enjoy – from the international showjumping, top level showing, driving and endurance to Pony Club mounted games, the Shetland Pony Grand National and the musical drive of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery. There’s a variety of tickets are available prior to the show, details of which can be found below but if you already know which day you’d like to attend, get your tickets here.

Royal Windsor Horse Show tickets

Ticket prices depend on the day you wish to attend and whether you would like to reserve a seat.

Royal Windsor Horse Show discounts

Concession tickets are available for children aged 8–17, students and over 65s. Children under eight receive general entry free of charge. Family tickets are available (two adults and two children) at a lower rate.

A group discount is available for bookings of 10 or more general entry tickets.

General entry tickets

General entry allows you access to the whole showground, including its five arenas and the extensive shopping village. They also include access to unreserved seating in the Castle Arena, but a seat is not guaranteed as they are filled on a first-come first-served basis.

Reserved seat tickets

These tickets include your general entry, plus a reserved seat – you do not need to purchase an additional entry ticket. You can book a seat in the West Grandstand (with a view towards the Royal Box) or the Castle Grandstand (with a view towards Windsor Castle). All reserved seating is covered.

Please note, under eights are charged at concession rates if they require a seat, while children aged two and under who are seated on a parent or guardian’s lap for the duration of the event are admitted free of charge.

The Royal Windsor Horse Show Club

A limited number of club memberships are for sale each year. These include access to the show each day for the member and one guest, plus a programme and parking, as well as additional benefits, such as tickets to other events. Members benefit from reduced membership rates in subsequent years from when they first take out Membership. Day memberships are also available for the Thursday and Friday.

The Royal Windsor Horse Show club was formed in the show’s earliest years and its members are a valued part of the organising committee. In addition to entries and seating, club membership allows access to the Royal Windsor Horse Show Club, which has its own purpose-built structure including a restaurant, bar area and an outside lawn, all with fantastic views onto the Castle Arena.

