



If you’re heading to Royal Windsor Horse Show for the first time, you might be wondering what to wear. I grew up just down the road, which meant as a horse-loving child, teen and adult, I have attended Royal Windsor Horse Show more times than I can count. I have also attended in all weathers – and, therefore, all sorts of dress.

Windsor has a different feel to other horse shows – for me, it feels homely, but it also has a pleasant prestige about it. This might be what’s making you wonder what to wear – or you may have been gifted tickets or are attending as part of a corporate event, having never been to a horse show before. Everyone is welcome at Windsor and you’ll find that there are plenty of visitors – especially locals – who can’t tell a Dartmoor from a Dutch Warmblood, but are all out to have a great day.

What to wear to Royal Windsor: general entry

Despite being held in the grounds of Windsor Castle you do not need to dress like you’re visiting royalty. There is no dress code for general entry during the day (including Castle Stand ticket holders), but if you want to dress up for the occasion then do.

The main thing you should consider is the weather. Mid-May can be scorching hot or incredibly wet, so sensible footwear is not just advised but an absolute must if the forecast is not favourable. You will not look out of place if you don some country boots or your favourite pair of wellies (here’s my pick of the best wellington boots) and a waterproof jacket.

If it’s looking warm, be sure to pack sun cream, a hat and something to cover your shoulders as there is not an awful lot of shade in the main areas unless you’re in the covered stands. If you walk around towards the international driving obstacles, where there are some trees to rest and picnic under.

What to wear to Royal Windsor: Club Members

Royal Windsor Horse Show Club Members are required to wear smart dress in the Members Enclosure – and the dress code is strictly enforced. If you are competing, you may enter in clean riding dress.

Gentlemen must wear a tailored jacket and tie. For ladies, skirts, summer dresses or well-cut trousers are encouraged.

Fashion trainers and Converse-style shoes are allowed, but blue jeans, blue denim, leggings and sports trainers are not permitted.

Any children attending the Club Enclosure should also dress smartly.

What to wear to Royal Windsor: riders

If you’re entered into the showing classes at Royal Windsor, the chances are it’s not your first time out. However, if you’re unsure, check out our full guide on what to wear for showing classes, which goes through each type of class separately.

What to wear to Royal Windsor if you’re “stripping”

If you’ve been roped into ”stripping” (for the uninitiated, this involves helping showing riders remove their horse’s tack so the judge can then assess their animal’s structure – not the rider’s clothes!) at Royal Windsor, chances are it won’t be your first go.

That said, it’s important to remember that there is a certain prestige to competing at Windsor, and an unspoken rule that you should be that little bit smarter than you might get away with at a local show. This means trousers, and preferably a smart shirt or even jacket if the weather permits it.

Hats are mandatory for grooms at all shows, but make it a riding hat, trilby or flat cap rather than a baseball cap at a royal show.

If you’re riding at another time – even working in – then it’s acceptable to “strip” in your riding gear, just make sure it‘s reasonably clean!

