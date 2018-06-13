If you’re heading to Royal Ascot (19-23 June) but are yet to decide on your outfit, do not fear, H&H’s here to help with the ultimate guide to the Royal Ascot dress code for each enclosure — from the length of dresses, to the width of straps and what young racegoers should be wearing as well.

In 2017, the addition of jumpsuits were welcomed into the official Royal Ascot style guide. Ahead of this year’s sartorial extravaganza it has been revealed that new for 2018 is the requirement for gentlemen to wear socks, plus specific necklines detailed as acceptable, or not, across all enclosures. The latter includes no off-the-shoulder dresses, which have become a summer trend this year.

The Royal Enclosure

Ladies

The length of both dresses and skirts should be of “modest length” which is defined as falling just above the knee or longer.

Straps on any dresses should be one inch thick or greater.

Jackets and pashminas are allowed, however, the dress underneath still needs to comply with the Royal Enclosure dress code.

Trouser suits are welcome but should be full length and both the material and colour should match.

Jump suits are allowed, but they need to be full-length to the ankle and match the same strap regulations as dresses.

Hats should be worn, however, a headpiece that has a solid base of four inches (10cm) or more in diameter is allowed as an alternative.

What is not allowed?

No strapless outfits or anything that is “off the shoulder” or halter neck style. Spaghetti straps are a definite no in the Royal Enclosure.

Strictly no midriffs on show.

No fascinators in this enclosure or headpieces with a base measuring less than four inches.

Gentlemen

It is a must for men to wear either black or grey morning dress in the Royal Enclosure.

A waistcoat and a tie should be worn — no cravats please.

Morning dress should be accompanied by a black or grey top hat, but customisation of top hats (coloured ribbon for example) is not allowed.

New for 2018, is that men have to wear black shoes and SOCKS are a must.

Children

Children will only be admitted in the Royal Enclosure on Thursday (21 June), Friday (22 June) and Saturday (23 June).

Girls, aged 10-17, should dress in accordance with the ladies’ dress code, however, they can wear a fascinator as an alternative to a hat — no size restriction.

Boys, aged 10-17, should either dress in accordance with the gentlemen’s dress code or they can wear a dark-coloured lounge suit with a shirt.

Queen Anne Enclosure and Village Enclosure

Ladies

Ladies are encouraged to dress in a manner appropriate for a formal occasion.

A hat, headpiece or fascinator should be worn at all times.

Trouser suits and jumpsuits must be full length and worn with a top that adheres to the guidelines for the Royal Enclosure.

What is not allowed?

No strapless or sheer strap dresses and tops.

Midriffs must not be on show.

Shorts are not permitted.

Gentlemen

Men are required to wear a suit with a shirt and tie.

Children

Girls, aged 17 and under, should be dressed for a formal occasion (smart summer dresses for example).

Hats, headpieces or a fascinator may be worn but are not compulsory.

Boys, aged 13-16, should wear a suit or jacket with a shirt and a tie.

Younger boys, aged 12 or under, should be dressed smartly but are not required to wear a jacket or tie.

Don’t miss our full report from Royal Ascot in Horse & Hound magazine — on sale Thursday, 28 June.