If you’re heading to Royal Ascot but haven’t yet sorted your outfit and need a bit of inspiration, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up a selection of dresses for Royal Ascot that adhere to the Royal Ascot dress code – correct length, suitable necklines and straps.
Of course, depending on which enclosure you’re in, the dress code is slightly different – but as this race meeting is a chance to get your glad rags on we think it’s nice to really make an effort and go all out smart with a hat suitable for Royal Ascot. Trouser suits and jumpsuits are also allowed, providing they meet the dress code regulations.
Dresses suitable for Royal Ascot
Karen Millen Compact Stretch Viscose Asymmetric Drape Dress
RRP: £199 |
View now at karenmillen.com
Coast Frill Detail Scuba Dress
RRP: £89 |
View now at coastfashion.com
Reiss Livia Midi Dress
RRP: £158 |
View now at reiss.com
Ted Baker Tulipi Tea Dress
RRP: £225 |
View now at tedbaker.com
Coast Lace Fit And Flare Midi Dress
RRP: £169 |
View now at coastfashion.com
Coast Belted Maxi Wrap Dress
RRP: £129 |
View now at coastfashion.com
Hobbs Cressida Fit And Flare Dress
RRP: £159 |
View now at hobbs.com
Coast Button Through Column Dress
RRP: £69 |
View now at coastfashion.com
Boden Notch Neck Cotton Maxi Dress
RRP: £140 |
View now at boden.co.uk
Karen Millen Chaos Waterfall Dress
RRP: £379 |
View now at karenmillen.com
Chi Chi London Wrap Ruffle Spot Midi Dress
RRP: £72 |
View now at chichiclothing.com
LK Bennett Boyd Silk Dress
RRP: £399 |
View now at lkbennett.com
LK Bennett Lux Crepe Shift Dress
RRP: £259 |
View now at lkbennett.com
LK Bennett Dee Crepe Shift Dress
RRP: £229 |
View now at lkbennett.com
Whistles Adeline Frill Midi Dress
RRP: £169 |
View now at whistles.com
Chi Chi London Floral Midi Dress
RRP: £75 |
View now at chichiclothing.com
Boohoo Floral Midi Dress
RRP: £30 |
View now at boohoo.com
LK Bennett Rosalind Floral Jacquard Blazer and Trousers
RRP: £299 (blazer), £199 (trousers) |
View now at lkbennett.com
Boohoo Floral Skater Dress
RRP: £30 |
View now at boohoo.com
Ted Baker Kelsya Blazer and Kelsyat Trousers
RRP: £225 (blazer), £175 (trousers) |
View now at tedbaker.com
Boden Ruched Waist Jersey Midi Dress
RRP: £98 |
View now at boden.co.uk
Hobbs Selena Spot Pleated Dress
RRP: £179 |
View now at hobbs.com
Boohoo Full Skirted Midi Dress
RRP: £32 |
View now at boohoo.com
Ted Baker Necole Tea Dress
RRP: £225 |
View now at tedbaker.com
Whistles Waterflower Silk Mix Dress
RRP: £199 |
View now at whistles.com
Whistles Amelia Cape Sleeve Dress
RRP: £149 |
View now at whistles.com
Ted Baker Ideline Blouse and Trousers
RRP: £125 (blouse), £150 (trousers) |
View now at tedbaker.com
You might also like:
Heading to Royal Ascot? Start dreaming about these hats…
Dressing for Royal Ascot: H&H’s last-minute guide
Still deciding what to wear for Royal Ascot? The H&H team guide you through the dos and don’ts of the
Save extra 10% on Horse & Hound subscriptions with Queen’s Platinum Jubilee special offer
Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.