



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Kyprios just did enough to beat Trawlerman in a pulsating finish to regain the prestigious Group One Gold Cup at Royal Ascot today (20 June) under Ryan Moore. This was a remarkable achievement, given that Kyprios suffered an almost career-ending injury early in 2023, suffering a serious joint infection.

Trained by Aidan O’Brien and owned by Moyglare, Magnier, Tabor, Smith and Westerberg, the six-year-old, who was sent off as 11/10 favourite, finished a length in front of the Godolphin-owned and John and Thady Gosden-trained Trawlerman.

“It was smooth early on, and when Caius Chorister ran off with Benoit [de la Sayette], I ended up having to go round her and he was going too well too early,” explained Ryan, who was notching up his fourth victory in this race. “He was more value than the winning distance. We didn’t get it quite right but he still won.

“Aidan knows exactly what is required to win this race and how to get his horses ready. I’m lucky to ride a horse like this and it’s great he can come back and do it again.”

In winning the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, Kyprios became the third horse in history to regain victory in this race – Anticipation won it in 1816 and 1819 and Kayf Tara reclaimed it in 2000 having won in 1998.

Kyprios won each of his six starts in 2022, including this Ascot showpiece, the Goodwood Cup, Irish St Leger and a tremendous 20-length success in the Prix du Cadran, but his injury put paid to him defending his title in this race in 2023.

It marked a record-extending ninth success for O’Brien in this race and his 401st Group and Grade One victory.

“There were so many people involved in bringing him back following his injury,” said O’Brien. “His owners have shown great patience with him, he had two lovely runs when he was back last year and did well over the winter.

“He’s a beautiful horse and Ryan was masterful with how he rode him. He had to judge exactly when to go on him, which is not an easy thing to do.”

Sweet William stayed on well to finish third ahead of the Willie Mullins-trained Vauban, with Coltrane claiming fifth.

Don’t miss the full report from Royal Ascot 2024 in the 27 June issue of Horse & Hound magazine.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Subscribe today and enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus unlimited website access and digital versions of the magazine dating back to September 2012.