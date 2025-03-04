If you’re gearing up for race day and want to catch every thrilling moment from a front-row perspective, having a pair of the best binoculars is a game-changer. Think of it like having a personal front-seat upgrade – you get to see every gallop, every stride, and every burst of speed without having to scramble for a better view.
There are plenty of options out there to suit different needs. In this guide to the best binoculars for horse racing we’ll give you all the information you need to pick the best binoculars to enhance your enjoyment at the races, whether you’re heading to Cheltenham Festival or your local track. If you’re a bit befuddled by the numbers and specifications, here’s a super-simple explainer.
Best binoculars for horse racing: H&H’s quick guide
Best value binoculars: Nikon Prostaff P7 10×42
Best compact binoculars: Steiner BluHorizons 10×26
Best premium pick: Canon 10×30 IS
Best budget pick: Olympus 8×25 WP
Nikon Prostaff P7 10×42
Magnification: 10x
Objective lens diameter: 42mm
Weight: 645g
RRP: £259
Reasons to buy
- Sharp, high-contrast images with multi-coated lenses
- Waterproof and fog-proof, ideal for all weather conditions
- Comfortable rubber-armoured grip for secure handling
Reasons to avoid
- Slightly heavier than some compact models
- Higher magnification can make it harder to keep a steady image without a tripod
The Nikon Prostaff P7 10×42 is a solid all-rounder, perfect for racegoers who want crisp, detailed views without jumping to a premium price bracket. The multi-coated optics and phase-corrected roof prisms enhance brightness and clarity, helping you track fast-moving horses with ease.
Built to handle the elements, these binoculars are waterproof and nitrogen-filled, meaning you won’t have to worry about misting up in damp conditions. The textured rubber coating ensures a comfortable and secure grip, even on a long day at the races.
With 10x magnification, you’ll get up-close views of the action, but if you struggle with a steady hand, a lower magnification model might be easier to use. However, for those looking for a high-quality pair that balances performance, durability, and affordability, the Nikon Prostaff 7S is a great pick.
Steiner BluHorizons 10×26
Magnification: 10x
Objective lens diameter: 26mm
Weight: 310g
RRP: £199
Reasons to buy
- Ultra-compact and lightweight
- Auto-adjusting light technology for glare-free viewing
- Rugged, rubber exterior for durability
Reasons to avoid
- Smaller objective lens lets in less light in low-light conditions
- 10x magnification can be tricky to keep steady in a compact model
The Steiner BluHorizons 10×26 is perfect for racegoers who want a lightweight, pocket-sized binocular without sacrificing performance. The lens automatically adjusts brightness to reduce glare – ideal for those sunny days at the track.
While the 10x magnification provides fantastic close-up views, the smaller 26mm objective lens means they perform best in bright daylight. If you want something compact that’s easy to carry but still powerful enough for a detailed view, these are a great option.
Canon 10×30 IS
Magnification: 10x
Objective lens diameter: 30mm
Weight: 600g
RRP: £469.99
Reasons to buy
- Image stabilisation tech (IS) for a steady view
- Crisp, high-contrast optics
- Comfortable, ergonomic design for extended use
Reasons to avoid
- Battery-powered stabilization requires replacements
- More expensive than non-stabilized models
The Canon 10×30 IS stands out with its image stabilisation technology, which compensates for hand movements, delivering a steady, shake-free view. This makes them perfect for following the action, even at higher magnifications.
The 30mm objective lens balances portability and light-gathering ability, making them a solid mid-range option. If you struggle to keep binoculars steady but want the benefits of 10x zoom, these are the best horse racing binoculars for you.
Olympus 8×25 WP
Magnification: 8x
Objective lens diameter: 25mm
Weight: 260g
RRP: £109.99
Reasons to buy
- Extremely lightweight and compact
- Waterproof design for all-weather use
- Budget-friendly without sacrificing quality
Reasons to avoid
- Lower magnification compared to others on this list
- Small objective lens limits brightness in dim conditions
The Olympus 8×25 WP is one of the most compact and affordable options on this list, making it a great pick for casual racegoers. Despite its small size, the optics are surprisingly sharp and its waterproofing ensures durability.
If you’re after something lightweight that still provides clear and stable viewing, these are an excellent choice for the price.
Zeiss Terra ED 8×42
Magnification: 8x
Objective lens diameter: 42mm
Weight: 725g
Reasons to buy
- Wide field of view
- Exceptional optics with ED glass for high contrast and sharp details
- Waterproof and nitrogen-filled for durability
Reasons to avoid
- Higher price point compared to similar models
- Slightly bulkier than compact binoculars
The Zeiss Terra ED 8×42 is a premium choice for those who want exceptional clarity and a wide field of view. The ED glass enhances contrast and reduces chromatic aberration, meaning you get razor-sharp images with true-to-life colors.
With 8x magnification, you get a broader perspective, making it easier to track horses in motion. They’re slightly larger than some competitors, but if optical quality is your top priority, these are worth the investment.
Steiner Wildlife 8×24
Magnification: 8x
Objective lens diameter: 24mm
Weight: 350g
RRP: £189
Reasons to buy
- Lightweight and compact for easy carrying
- Wide field of view for tracking movement
- Robust, rubber design
Reasons to avoid
- Smaller objective lens limits brightness in low light
- Not as powerful as larger models
For racegoers who want a balance between portability and performance, the Steiner Wildlife 8×24 could be the one for you. The 8x magnification offers a steady, wide view, making it easier to track moving horses.
Designed for rugged use, the rubber coating ensures a secure grip, even in wet conditions. While the smaller objective lens means they’re best suited to bright daylight, their lightweight design makes them easy to carry all day.
Celestron Outland X 10×42
Magnification: 10x
Objective lens diameter: 42mm
Weight: 624g
RRP: £95
Reasons to buy
- Great value for a 10×42 model
- Waterproof and fog-proof for all-weather use
- Rubber coating for a secure grip
Reasons to avoid
- Image clarity not as sharp as premium models
- Slightly heavier than some alternatives
For those on a budget, the Celestron Outland X 10×42 provides decent magnification and a robust, waterproof design at a low price point. They don’t match the clarity of higher-end options, but they’re solid for casual use.
How to choose a pair of binoculars for horse racing
There are plenty of binoculars available. Some are super compact and easy to carry around, which is perfect if you want to keep things light and hassle-free. Others, however, pack a bit more power with higher magnification and even image stabilisation to make sure you don’t miss a detail – even if your hands are a little shaky from all the excitement. It all comes down to what kind of experience you’re after.
“A decent pair of binoculars are your best accessory at the races,” explains Horse & Hound’s racing editor Jennifer Donald. “If you’ve a vested interest in a particular horse, whether as a punter, keen spectator or owner, nothing beats zooming in and following all the action.”
Gemma Redrup, Horse & Hound’s point-to-point editor adds: “In the absence of a big screen at most point-to-point fixtures, binoculars really help you keep abreast of the action within a race – and can therefore make you the envy of many as a result!”
Understanding binocular numbers: what do they mean?
When you pick up a pair of binoculars, you’ll often see a set of numbers printed on the body – something like “8×32” or “10×42”. At first glance, these might seem confusing, but they’re actually the key to understanding how your binoculars will perform.
The first number represents the magnification. An 8x magnification means objects will appear eight times closer than they are to the naked eye, while 10x magnification brings them ten times closer. The “x” simply stands for “times magnification”.
The second number refers to the diameter of the objective lens (the lens furthest from your eyes) in millimeters. For example, in 8×32 binoculars, the 32mm objective lens determines how much light enters the binoculars. A larger lens allows more light in, which means a brighter, clearer image, especially in low-light conditions.
What binoculars are best for horse racing?
It might seem like bigger is better when it comes to magnification, but that’s not always the case. While higher magnification provides a closer view, it also has trade-offs. Without a large enough objective lens, the image can appear darker and less clear, especially in low light.
For horse racing, you’ll want a balance between magnification and stability. Anything over 10x can amplify natural hand movements, making the image shaky and difficult to track fast-moving horses. Heavier binoculars can also become tiring to hold for long periods.
For the best race-day experience, 8x or 10x magnification with a 32mm–42mm objective lens is ideal – giving you a clear, steady view without unnecessary weight.
You might also be interested in:
What to wear to Cheltenham Races – outfit ideas for ladies and gents
The new season is upon us! A beginner’s guide to point-to-point racing
10 pairs of country boots you’d like to be seen in
Subscribe to Horse & Hound magazine today – and enjoy unlimited website access all year round
Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.