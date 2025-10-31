{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    • The “super-early bird” window for 2026 Cheltenham Festival tickets has now closed, but you can still save up to 33% against gate prices by booking a standard early bird ticket. This early bird pricing window ends on 4 December 2025.

    If you want to be at the Cheltenham Festival when “the greatest show on turf” gets underway next year, then get your Cheltenham Festival tickets now for 10–13 March 2026.

    Cheltenham Festival tickets

    Best Mate Enclosure

    Though you don’t have access to the Parade Ring or views of the preliminaries, the Best Mate Enclosure provides a decent view of proceedings from opposite the main grandstand. What’s more, on the Thursday and Friday, the New Course (where the racing taking place) is closer to the Best Mate Enclosure than to the Tattersalls or Club Enclosures.

    Mark Walsh riding Inothewayurthinkin celebrates winning the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase during Day Four of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival

    Tattersalls Enclosure

    Marketed as the perfect middle ground, Tattersalls gives you a great view of the racing up the famous Cheltenham hill. Access is afforded to much of the grandstand, the parade and pre-parade ring as well as facilities such as the Guinness Village.

    Club Enclosure

    The best seat in the house without splashing the cash on hospitality, the Club Enclosure gets racing fans as close to the finishing post as possible. You have access to all the areas available to Tattersalls ticket holders, plus prime position in the main grandstand.

    Premium area tickets

    Guinness Grandstand

    The Guinness Village is opposite the last fence, so you get an excellent view with a reserved seat. It extends from the Tattersalls Enclosure, and has extra viewing steps, bars, bands and other entertainment.

    Racecourse View

    Enjoy one of the best views in the racing world with a reserved seat in the Grandstand with view across the finish line. Ticket prices start at £178.

    Tables setup in The Festival Restaurant at Cheltenham Racecourse

    Cheltenham Festival Hospitality tickets

    A range of hospitality packages are available direct from Cheltenham.

    Specialist hospitality provider Seat Unique also offer various official hospitality packages if you’re looking for a premium way to experience The Festival.

    Cheltenham Festival Annual Memberships​

    Those wishing to attend multiple days might want to consider an annual membership, which grants access 16 racedays at Cheltenham, including Cheltenham Festival.

    Once you’ve got your tickets, check out hotels near Cheltenham Festival and how to get to Cheltenham racecourse.

