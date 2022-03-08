



Known as the home of jump racing, Cheltenham holds a number of racedays and meetings throughout the year, the biggest of which is the Cheltenham Festival. We’ve put together a list of places to stay near Cheltenham Racecourse, including nearby hotels and B&Bs at a range of price points to help you make the most of your visit. Accommodation is likely to fill up quickly with racing fans travelling from across the country, so we suggest booking as soon as possible once you’ve found somewhere.

Check out these places to stay near Cheltenham Racecourse listed in order of distance from the venue (GL50 4SH)…

1560 by the Racecourse

Distance to Cheltenham: 0.3 miles | Type: Homestay | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

Cheltenham Lawn and Pittvile Gallery

Distance to Cheltenham: 0.8 miles | Type: Guest house | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

The Cheltenham Townhouse Studios

Distance to Cheltenham: 0.9 miles | Type: Guest house | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

Ellenborough Park

Distance to Cheltenham: 0.9 mile | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

The Portland Guesthouse

Distance to Cheltenham: 0.9 miles | Type: Guest house | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |

Clarence Court Hotel

Distance to Cheltenham: 1 mile | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

Cotswold Grange

Distance to Cheltenham: 1 mile | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

Alice Guest House

Distance to Cheltenham: 1.1 miles | Type: Guest house | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

Holiday Inn Express Cheltenham Town Centre

Distance to Cheltenham: 1.1 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

Regency Rooms Guesthouse

Distance to Cheltenham: 1.1 miles | Type: Guest house | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

Premier Inn Cheltenham Town Centre

Distance to Cheltenham: 1.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

Saracens Courtyard Apartments

Distance to Cheltenham: 1.3 miles | Type: Apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

Mayville House Flat

Distance to Cheltenham: 1.7 miles | Type: Apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

Cleeve Hill Hotel

Distance to Cheltenham: 1.9 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

Premier Inn Cheltenham North West

Distance to Cheltenham: 2.5 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

Premier Inn Cheltenham Central

Distance to Cheltenham: 3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

DoubleTree by Hilton Cheltenham

Distance to Cheltenham: 3.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

Travelodge Cheltenham

Distance to Cheltenham: 4 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

Pardon Hill Farm B&B

Distance to Cheltenham: 4.9 miles | Type: Farm stay | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |

Premier Inn Gloucester (Little Witcombe)

Distance to Cheltenham: 7.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

Premier Inn Gloucester (Barnwood)

Distance to Cheltenham: 7.9 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

Travelodge Tewkesbury

Distance to Cheltenham: 9.4 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

Travelodge Gloucester

Distance to Cheltenham: 11.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

