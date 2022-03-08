Known as the home of jump racing, Cheltenham holds a number of racedays and meetings throughout the year, the biggest of which is the Cheltenham Festival. We’ve put together a list of places to stay near Cheltenham Racecourse, including nearby hotels and B&Bs at a range of price points to help you make the most of your visit. Accommodation is likely to fill up quickly with racing fans travelling from across the country, so we suggest booking as soon as possible once you’ve found somewhere.
Check out these places to stay near Cheltenham Racecourse listed in order of distance from the venue (GL50 4SH)…
1560 by the Racecourse
Distance to Cheltenham: 0.3 miles | Type: Homestay | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
View at booking.com
Cheltenham Lawn and Pittvile Gallery
Distance to Cheltenham: 0.8 miles | Type: Guest house | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at booking.com
The Cheltenham Townhouse Studios
Distance to Cheltenham: 0.9 miles | Type: Guest house | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
View at booking.com
Ellenborough Park
Distance to Cheltenham: 0.9 mile | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
View at booking.com
The Portland Guesthouse
Distance to Cheltenham: 0.9 miles | Type: Guest house | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |
View at booking.com
Clarence Court Hotel
Distance to Cheltenham: 1 mile | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
View at booking.com
Cotswold Grange
Distance to Cheltenham: 1 mile | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
View at booking.com
Alice Guest House
Distance to Cheltenham: 1.1 miles | Type: Guest house | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
View at booking.com
Holiday Inn Express Cheltenham Town Centre
Distance to Cheltenham: 1.1 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at booking.com
Regency Rooms Guesthouse
Distance to Cheltenham: 1.1 miles | Type: Guest house | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
View at booking.com
Premier Inn Cheltenham Town Centre
Distance to Cheltenham: 1.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
View at premierinn.com
Saracens Courtyard Apartments
Distance to Cheltenham: 1.3 miles | Type: Apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
View at booking.com
Mayville House Flat
Distance to Cheltenham: 1.7 miles | Type: Apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
View at booking.com
Cleeve Hill Hotel
Distance to Cheltenham: 1.9 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
View at booking.com
Premier Inn Cheltenham North West
Distance to Cheltenham: 2.5 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at premierinn.com
Premier Inn Cheltenham Central
Distance to Cheltenham: 3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at premierinn.com
DoubleTree by Hilton Cheltenham
Distance to Cheltenham: 3.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |
View at booking.com
Travelodge Cheltenham
Distance to Cheltenham: 4 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at travelodge.co.uk
Pardon Hill Farm B&B
Distance to Cheltenham: 4.9 miles | Type: Farm stay | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |
View at booking.com
Premier Inn Gloucester (Little Witcombe)
Distance to Cheltenham: 7.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
View at premierinn.com
Premier Inn Gloucester (Barnwood)
Distance to Cheltenham: 7.9 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at premierinn.com
Travelodge Tewkesbury
Distance to Cheltenham: 9.4 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at travelodge.co.uk
Travelodge Gloucester
Distance to Cheltenham: 11.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at travelodge.co.uk
You might also like:
Cheltenham Festival tickets: everything you need to know
What NOT to wear at the Cheltenham Festival
Subscribe to Horse & Hound and save, plus delivery to your door
Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.