Heading to Cheltenham? Find a place to stay

    • Known as the home of jump racing, Cheltenham holds a number of racedays and meetings throughout the year, the biggest of which is the Cheltenham Festival. We’ve put together a list of places to stay near Cheltenham Racecourse, including nearby hotels and B&Bs at a range of price points to help you make the most of your visit. Accommodation is likely to fill up quickly with racing fans travelling from across the country, so we suggest booking as soon as possible once you’ve found somewhere.

    Check out these places to stay near Cheltenham Racecourse listed in order of distance from the venue (GL50 4SH)…

    1560 by the Racecourse

    Distance to Cheltenham: 0.3 miles | Type: Homestay | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    Cheltenham Lawn and Pittvile Gallery

    Distance to Cheltenham: 0.8 miles | Type: Guest house | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    The Cheltenham Townhouse Studios

    Distance to Cheltenham: 0.9 miles | Type: Guest house | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Ellenborough Park

    Distance to Cheltenham: 0.9 mile | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    The Portland Guesthouse

    Distance to Cheltenham: 0.9 miles | Type: Guest house | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Clarence Court Hotel

    Distance to Cheltenham: 1 mile | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Cotswold Grange

    Distance to Cheltenham: 1 mile | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Alice Guest House

    Distance to Cheltenham: 1.1 miles | Type: Guest house | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Holiday Inn Express Cheltenham Town Centre

    Distance to Cheltenham: 1.1 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Regency Rooms Guesthouse

    Distance to Cheltenham: 1.1 miles | Type: Guest house | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Premier Inn Cheltenham Town Centre

    Distance to Cheltenham: 1.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View at premierinn.com

    Saracens Courtyard Apartments

    Distance to Cheltenham: 1.3 miles | Type: Apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    Mayville House Flat

    Distance to Cheltenham: 1.7 miles | Type: Apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    Cleeve Hill Hotel

    Distance to Cheltenham: 1.9 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Premier Inn Cheltenham North West

    Distance to Cheltenham: 2.5 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at premierinn.com

    Premier Inn Cheltenham Central

    Distance to Cheltenham: 3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at premierinn.com

    DoubleTree by Hilton Cheltenham

    Distance to Cheltenham: 3.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Travelodge Cheltenham

    Distance to Cheltenham: 4 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at travelodge.co.uk

    Pardon Hill Farm B&B

    Distance to Cheltenham: 4.9 miles | Type: Farm stay | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Premier Inn Gloucester (Little Witcombe)

    Distance to Cheltenham: 7.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View at premierinn.com

    Premier Inn Gloucester (Barnwood)

    Distance to Cheltenham: 7.9 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at premierinn.com

    Travelodge Tewkesbury

    Distance to Cheltenham: 9.4 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at travelodge.co.uk

    Travelodge Gloucester

    Distance to Cheltenham: 11.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at travelodge.co.uk

