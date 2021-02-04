Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We know that attending this horseracing event is not possible in 2021, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, but here’s all the information you need to know about Cheltenham Festival tickets for when we return to normality in future years.

Cheltenham Festival tickets

The following ticket information is based on 2020 prices.

Visitors can choose between various enclosures, each in a different price bracket and offering access to different areas of the racecourse. Here are the enclosures available and how much tickets cost for each one:

Best Mate – Though you don’t have access to the Parade Ring or views of the preliminaries, the Best Mate Enclosure provides a decent view of proceedings from opposite the main grandstand. What’s more, on the Thursday and Friday, the New Course is closer to the Best Mate Enclosure than to the Tattersalls or Club Enclosures. Ticket prices start from around £31 with an early bird discount.

Tattersalls – Marketed as the perfect middle ground between the Best Mate and Club Enclosures, Tattersalls gives you a great view of the racing up the famous Cheltenham hill. Access is afforded to much of the grandstand, the parade and pre-parade ring as well as facilities such as the Guinness Village. Ticket prices start at around £46 with an early bird discount.

Club – The best ticket in the house without splashing the cash on hospitality, the Club Enclosure gets racing fans as close to the finishing post as possible. Access to all the areas available to Tattersalls ticket holders, as well as the prime position in the main grandstand, is included. Ticket prices start at around £79 per person with an early bird discount.

​Those wishing to attend multiple days might want to consider an annual membership, which grants access to all four days of the Festival.

Alongside those options for individuals, there are plenty of group and corporate hospitality options available.

Hospitality package prices vary depending upon race day and the size of your party, but they start at £295 pp for catering for 10 or more guests and include club admission ticket and food and drink refreshments throughout the day.

