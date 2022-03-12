How to get to Cheltenham racecourse: your complete guide





The highlight of the jump racing calendar is almost upon us, as the Cheltenham Festival begins next week (15–18 March 2022), so if you’re considering going to the home of jump racing, either next week or in the future, here is everything you need to know about how to get to Cheltenham Racecourse.

How to get to Cheltenham racecourse

By car

Car parking is available.

The address for the racecourse is: Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, GL50 4SH.

Racegoers who have not pre-purchased car parking will be parked in the best possible position but may be some distance from the racecourse, so you will need to allow extra time to walk from the car parks to the racecourse entrances.

Parking is free at all of Cheltenham’s meetings except the Friday and Saturday of The November Meeting and all four days of The Festival. On these days, limos are charged the same prices as cars, and coaches (16+ seaters) are free of charge.

Racecourse bus

There is a dedicated Cheltenham Racecourse bus service for The Festival. This bus service will operate between:

Cheltenham Spa Railway Station

Cheltenham town centre

The racecourse (south car park)

Pricing for the Stagecoach bus service in 2022 is:

Return ticket: £6 per person

Single ticket: £4 per person

View the Stagecoach timetable. Concerns that bus transfers might be affected by strike action have been allayed as an agreement was reached on an increase in drivers’ pay.

By coach

If you are planning a coach trip to the racecourse, ensure you purchase a car parking pass or apply for a coach pass in advance. Applications of coach parking and purchasing car parking must be complete a week before The Festival and coach drivers do not receive a complimentary entry ticket.

For The Festival meeting only, coach service National Express is offering official return coach travel from locations across the UK direct to Cheltenham Racecourse.

By Taxi

If you’re being dropped off at the racecourse in a taxi, you will need to make sure you are dropped off in the correct designated taxi rank. The taxi rank is accessed via the main entrance off the roundabout, adjacent to the main drive entrance of the racecourse.

Pick up and drop off

If you’re planning to be dropped off and/or picked up from the racecourse at The November Meeting and/or The Festival, please follow the green sign route, which will allow you to be dropped off in the West Car Park. It is then a five-minute walk to the entrances.

By steam train

Classic Hospitality puts on a dedicated steam train service to Cheltenham Racecourse for both the Festival and November Meeting each year. Tickets start from £49 for the November Meeting and £70 for the Festival with a range of packages available.

By air

Cheltenham Racecourse welcomes arrivals on racedays by helicopter, and operates the busiest temporary airfield in the UK, receiving 400 flights over The Festival week alone. The heliport is a temporary, licensed, surface-level heliport, located just outside the north-east corner of Cheltenham Racecourse. If arriving via helicopter, a shuttle service is available between the heliport and the racecourse. All visiting aircraft must pre-book landings with Cheltenham Racecourse’s partners. They will provide full pilot briefings on confirmation of booking. On racedays, Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Service Category H2 is provided at Cheltenham Heliport, as are two fuelling spots.

