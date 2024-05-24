Ascot Racecourse is home to a number of big race meetings throughout the year, most notably Royal Ascot. Finding a hotel near Ascot Racecourse will help you make the most of your visit to this historic venue in Berkshire. Due to the popularity of the bigger race meetings, accommodation is often booked up well in advance – particularly for Royal Ascot week – so if you find something suitable available, we suggest you don’t hang around.
We’ve included a great selection of accommodation by type – not just hotels near Ascot Racecourse, but guesthouses, B&Bs and holiday lets too, so you can easily find what you’re looking for. Distances are calculated to the Berkshire racecourse (SL5 7JX).
Hotels near Ascot Racecourse
The Royal Foresters
Distance: 1.2 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5 |
This three-star hotel has a restaurant and bar.
Macdonald Berystede Hotel & Spa
Distance: 1.7 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 |
This luxury four-star hotel and spa offers a variety of room types.
Distance: 2.1 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 |
An elegant country house hotel set in 15 acres of beautiful gardens.
Coworth Park
Distance: 3 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5 |
This luxury five-star hotel has two restaurants, two bars and a spa.
Travelodge Bracknell Central
Distance: 3.3 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 |
This is the closest budget hotel to the racecourse.
Premier Inn Bracknell Central
Distance: 3.6 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 |
This hotel offers free parking, double, single and family rooms.
Stirrups Hotel
Distance: 3.6 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 |
This hotel has free parking, a bar and lounge.
Village Hotel
Distance: 5.6 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 |
This four-star hotel has an indoor and outdoor pool.
Guest houses, inns and B&Bs near Ascot Racecourse
Lyndricks House
Distance: 1.6 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 |
This guesthouse offers a range of rooms and free parking.
Sleep Neat
Distance: 1.6 miles |Tripadvisor rating: 3/5 |
This B&B offers ‘budget’ and ‘deluxe’ rooms.
Bluebell House
Distance: 2.6 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 |
This guesthouse offers free parking and family rules.
Wheatsheaf Hotel
Distance: 4.1 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 3.5/5 |
This three-star inn has a restaurant and bar, and offers free parking.
The Winning Post
Distance to venue: 4.3 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5 |
This pet-friendly four-star inn has free parking, a restaurant and bar.
Holiday lets and apartments near Ascot Racecourse
Home From Home
Distance: 1.7 miles |
This 2-bed apartment sleeps four and is pet-friendly.
3 Bedroom Cottage
Distance: 1.7 miles |
This pet-friendly cottage has access to a garden, patio and tennis court.
Large Cosy Home
Distance: 2.5 miles |
This three-bed holiday let sleeps six and has a garden.
Contemporary Studio
Distance: 3.1 miles |
This studio apartment has a washing machine.
The Annexe
Distance: 3.9 miles |
This large studio apartment has free parking and garden access.
High Street Apartment
Distance: 4.6 miles |
This one-bed apartment sleeps four.
