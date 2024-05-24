{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    • Ascot Racecourse is home to a number of big race meetings throughout the year, most notably Royal Ascot. Finding a hotel near Ascot Racecourse will help you make the most of your visit to this historic venue in Berkshire. Due to the popularity of the bigger race meetings, accommodation is often booked up well in advance – particularly for Royal Ascot week – so if you find something suitable available, we suggest you don’t hang around.

    We’ve included a great selection of accommodation by type – not just hotels near Ascot Racecourse, but guesthouses, B&Bs and holiday lets too, so you can easily find what you’re looking for. Distances are calculated to the Berkshire racecourse (SL5 7JX).

    Hotels near Ascot Racecourse

    The Royal Foresters
    Distance: 1.2 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5 |
    This three-star hotel has a restaurant and bar.

    View Deal

    Macdonald Berystede Hotel & Spa
    Distance: 1.7 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 |
    This luxury four-star hotel and spa offers a variety of room types.

    View Deal

    Royal Berkshire

    Distance: 2.1 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 |
    An elegant country house hotel set in 15 acres of beautiful gardens.

    View Deal

    Coworth Park
    Distance: 3 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5 |
    This luxury five-star hotel has two restaurants, two bars and a spa.

    View Deal

    Travelodge Bracknell Central
    Distance: 3.3 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 |
    This is the closest budget hotel to the racecourse.

    View Deal

    Premier Inn Bracknell Central
    Distance: 3.6 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 |
    This hotel offers free parking, double, single and family rooms.

    View Deal

    Stirrups Hotel
    Distance: 3.6 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 |
    This hotel has free parking, a bar and lounge.

    View Deal

    Village Hotel
    Distance: 5.6 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 |
    This four-star hotel has an indoor and outdoor pool.

    View Deal

    Guest houses, inns and B&Bs near Ascot Racecourse

    Lyndricks House
    Distance: 1.6 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 |
    This guesthouse offers a range of rooms and free parking.

    View Deal

    Sleep Neat
    Distance: 1.6 miles |Tripadvisor rating: 3/5 |
    This B&B offers ‘budget’ and ‘deluxe’ rooms.

    View Deal

    Bluebell House
    Distance: 2.6 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 |
    This guesthouse offers free parking and family rules.

    View Deal

    Wheatsheaf Hotel
    Distance: 4.1 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 3.5/5 |
    This three-star inn has a restaurant and bar, and offers free parking.

    View Deal

    The Winning Post
    Distance to venue: 4.3 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5 |
    This pet-friendly four-star inn has free parking, a restaurant and bar.

    View Deal

    Holiday lets and apartments near Ascot Racecourse

    The Haven
    Distance: 1.5 miles |
    This studio apartment has access to a garden and terrace.

    View Deal

    Home From Home
    Distance: 1.7 miles |
    This 2-bed apartment sleeps four and is pet-friendly.

    View Deal

    3 Bedroom Cottage
    Distance: 1.7 miles |
    This pet-friendly cottage has access to a garden, patio and tennis court.

    View Deal

    Large Cosy Home
    Distance: 2.5 miles |
    This three-bed holiday let sleeps six and has a garden.

    View Deal

    Contemporary Studio
    Distance: 3.1 miles |
    This studio apartment has a washing machine.

    View Deal

    The Annexe
    Distance: 3.9 miles |
    This large studio apartment has free parking and garden access.

    View Deal

    The Barn
    Distance: 4.1 miles |
    This one-bed holiday let allows pets and has free parking.

    View Deal

    High Street Apartment
    Distance: 4.6 miles |
    This one-bed apartment sleeps four.

    View Deal

    Georgia Guerin
    Georgia Guerin

    H&H senior content editor: e-commerce and products
    Georgia is Horse & Hound’s equestrian products expert and our favourite shopping guru as she knows about all the latest products, often before they hit the shelves. She is here to help you make the right purchases, whatever your budget. Georgia has a first-hand knowledge of all the equestrian brands and their ever-evolving product lines, having been working with them closely since she started in equestrian media in 2015.
    Georgia Guerin

