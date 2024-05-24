



Ascot Racecourse is home to a number of big race meetings throughout the year, most notably Royal Ascot. Finding a hotel near Ascot Racecourse will help you make the most of your visit to this historic venue in Berkshire. Due to the popularity of the bigger race meetings, accommodation is often booked up well in advance – particularly for Royal Ascot week – so if you find something suitable available, we suggest you don’t hang around.

We’ve included a great selection of accommodation by type – not just hotels near Ascot Racecourse, but guesthouses, B&Bs and holiday lets too, so you can easily find what you’re looking for. Distances are calculated to the Berkshire racecourse (SL5 7JX).

Hotels near Ascot Racecourse

Royal Berkshire Distance: 2.1 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 |

An elegant country house hotel set in 15 acres of beautiful gardens. View Deal

Coworth Park

Distance: 3 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5 |

This luxury five-star hotel has two restaurants, two bars and a spa. View Deal

Stirrups Hotel

Distance: 3.6 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 |

This hotel has free parking, a bar and lounge. View Deal

Village Hotel

Distance: 5.6 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 |

This four-star hotel has an indoor and outdoor pool. View Deal

Guest houses, inns and B&Bs near Ascot Racecourse

Lyndricks House

Distance: 1.6 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 |

This guesthouse offers a range of rooms and free parking. View Deal

Bluebell House

Distance: 2.6 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 |

This guesthouse offers free parking and family rules. View Deal

Wheatsheaf Hotel

Distance: 4.1 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 3.5/5 |

This three-star inn has a restaurant and bar, and offers free parking. View Deal

Holiday lets and apartments near Ascot Racecourse

The Haven

Distance: 1.5 miles |

This studio apartment has access to a garden and terrace. View Deal

Large Cosy Home

Distance: 2.5 miles |

This three-bed holiday let sleeps six and has a garden. View Deal

Contemporary Studio

Distance: 3.1 miles |

This studio apartment has a washing machine. View Deal

The Annexe

Distance: 3.9 miles |

This large studio apartment has free parking and garden access. View Deal

The Barn

Distance: 4.1 miles |

This one-bed holiday let allows pets and has free parking. View Deal

