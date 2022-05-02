Epsom Downs Racecourse is home to a number of big race meetings throughout the year, most notably the Epsom Derby. Finding a hotel near Epsom Racecourse will help you make the most of your visit to the venue in Surrey. Due to the popularity of the bigger race meetings, accommodation is often booked well in advance, so if you find something suitable available, we suggest you don’t hang around.
We’ve included a great selection of accommodation by type – not just hotels near Epsom Racecourse, but guest houses, B&Bs and holiday lets, too, so you can easily find what you’re looking for. Distances are calculated to the Berkshire racecourse (KT18 5LQ).
Hotels near Epsom Racecourse
Holiday Inn Express London Epsom Downs
Distance to venue: < 1 mile | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at booking.com
Premier Inn Epsom Town Centre
Distance to venue: 1.8 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at premierinn.com
Premier Inn Epsom Central
Distance to venue: 2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at premierinn.com
Travelodge Epsom Central
Distance to venue: 2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |
View at travelodge.co.uk
Premier Inn Epsom South
Distance to venue: 2.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at premierinn.com
The Lodge at Kingswood, Mugswell
Distance to venue: 4 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
View at booking.com
OYO Flexistay Aparthotel, Sutton
Distance to venue: 4.7 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |
View at booking.com
Orchid Epsom, Epsom
Distance to venue: 4.7 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at booking.com
Travelodge Leatherhead
Distance to venue: 4.7 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at travelodge.co.uk
Chessington Hotel, Chessington
Distance to venue: 4.8 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |
View at booking.com
Woodlands Park Hotel, Chessington
Distance to venue: 7.1 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
View at booking.com
Holiday lets and apartments near Ascot Racecourse
Marlborough Court, Epsom
Distance to venue: 2.3 miles | Type: Apartments | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
View at booking.com
The Cwtch, Tadworth
Distance to venue: 2.7 miles | Type: Apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
View at booking.com
West Road, Chessington
Distance to venue: 4.1 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
View at booking.com
Royal Swan Quarter, Leatherhead
Distance to venue: 4.7 miles | Type: Apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
View at booking.com
Bridge Steeet, Leatherhead
Distance to venue: 4.9 miles | Type: Apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
View at booking.com
Surrey Hills Manor House, Lower Kingswood
Distance to venue: 5 miles | Type: 9-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
View at booking.com
Woodhall Close, Chessington
Distance to venue: 5.4 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
View at booking.com
You might also like:
Relive 5 of the greatest Derby moments
Ahead of this week’s Cazoo Derby (5 June 2021), we pick out five of the greatest winners of the Epsom
*Bank Holiday weekend special offer* Half price Horse & Hound subscriptions
Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.