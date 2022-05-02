



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Epsom Downs Racecourse is home to a number of big race meetings throughout the year, most notably the Epsom Derby. Finding a hotel near Epsom Racecourse will help you make the most of your visit to the venue in Surrey. Due to the popularity of the bigger race meetings, accommodation is often booked well in advance, so if you find something suitable available, we suggest you don’t hang around.

We’ve included a great selection of accommodation by type – not just hotels near Epsom Racecourse, but guest houses, B&Bs and holiday lets, too, so you can easily find what you’re looking for. Distances are calculated to the Berkshire racecourse (KT18 5LQ).

Hotels near Epsom Racecourse

Holiday Inn Express London Epsom Downs

Distance to venue: < 1 mile | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

Premier Inn Epsom Town Centre

Distance to venue: 1.8 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at premierinn.com

Premier Inn Epsom Central

Distance to venue: 2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at premierinn.com

Travelodge Epsom Central

Distance to venue: 2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

View at travelodge.co.uk

Premier Inn Epsom South

Distance to venue: 2.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at premierinn.com

The Lodge at Kingswood, Mugswell

Distance to venue: 4 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

View at booking.com

OYO Flexistay Aparthotel, Sutton

Distance to venue: 4.7 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

View at booking.com

Orchid Epsom, Epsom

Distance to venue: 4.7 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

Travelodge Leatherhead

Distance to venue: 4.7 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at travelodge.co.uk

Chessington Hotel, Chessington

Distance to venue: 4.8 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

View at booking.com

Woodlands Park Hotel, Chessington

Distance to venue: 7.1 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

Holiday lets and apartments near Ascot Racecourse

Marlborough Court, Epsom

Distance to venue: 2.3 miles | Type: Apartments | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

The Cwtch, Tadworth

Distance to venue: 2.7 miles | Type: Apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

West Road, Chessington

Distance to venue: 4.1 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

Royal Swan Quarter, Leatherhead

Distance to venue: 4.7 miles | Type: Apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

Bridge Steeet, Leatherhead

Distance to venue: 4.9 miles | Type: Apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

Surrey Hills Manor House, Lower Kingswood

Distance to venue: 5 miles | Type: 9-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

Woodhall Close, Chessington

Distance to venue: 5.4 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

You might also like:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.