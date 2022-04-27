



Newmarket is known as the racing world’s “headquarters” and the two Newmarket racecourses play host to a large number of meetings throughout the year, including two of the five British Classics (1,000 Guineas and 2,000 Guineas). The Rowley Mile Course hosts the spring and autumn racing, while its neighbour, The July Course holds the summer meetings.

Finding a hotel near the Newmarket racecourses will certainly help you make the most of your visit to the historic town. Due to the popularity of the venue, accommodation is often booked up well in advance – particularly for the Classics – so if you find something suitable available, we suggest you don’t hang around.

We’ve included a great selection of accommodation by type – not just hotels near Newmarket Racecourse, but guest houses, B&Bs and holiday lets too, so you can easily find what you’re looking for. Distances are calculated to The Rowley Mile (CB8 0TF) and The July Course (CB8 0XE).

Hotels near Newmarket’s racecourses

The Jockey Club Rooms, Newmarket

Distance to Rowley Mile: 1.4 miles | Distance to July Course: 2.4 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |

View at booking.com

Kings Hotel, Newmarket

Distance to Rowley Mile: 1.5 miles | Distance to July Course: 2.4 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

View at booking.com

White Hart, Newmarket

Distance to Rowley Mile: 1.7 miles | Distance to July Course: 2.7 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

View at booking.com

Best Western Heath Court Hotel, Newmarket

Distance to Rowley Mile: 1.8 miles | Distance to July Course: 2.7 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at booking.com

Premier Inn Newmarket

Distance to Rowley Mile: 1.8 miles | Distance to July Course: 2.7 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at premierinn.com

Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa, Burwell

Distance to Rowley Mile: 2.7 miles | Distance to July Course: 3.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

View at booking.com

The Wheatsheaf Inn, Exning

Distance to Rowley Mile: 3.5 miles | Distance to July Course: 4.5 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

View at booking.com

The Courtyard, Dullingham

Distance to Rowley Mile: 4.6 miles | Distance to July Course: 3.6 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |

View at booking.com

The Meadow House, Burwell

Distance to Rowley Mile: 5.5 miles | Distance to July Course: 7.8 miles | Type: Guest house | Trip Advisor rating: 3/5 |

View at booking.com

Travelodge Barton Mills

Distance to Rowley Mile: 10.2 miles | Distance to July Course: 11.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

View at travelodge.co.uk



Holiday lets and apartments in Newmarket

Luxury Flat, Newmarket

Distance to Rowley Mile: 1.3 miles | Distance to July Course: 2.3 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

Eclipse House, Newmarket

Distance to Rowley Mile: 1.5 miles | Distance to July Course: 2.4 miles | Type: 4-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

High Street Apartments, Newmarket

Distance to Rowley Mile: 1.5 miles | Distance to July Course: 2.5 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

Mill House Townhouse, Newmarket

Distance to Rowley Mile: 1.6 miles | Distance to July Course: 2.7 miles | Type: 6-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

High Street Flat, Newmarket

Distance to Rowley Mile: 1.7 miles | Distance to July Course: 2.7 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

Old Station Road Studio, Newmarket

Distance to Rowley Mile: 1.8 miles | Distance to July Course: 2.7 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

Stratford Apartment, Newmarket

Distance to Rowley Mile: 1.8 miles | Distance to July Course: 2.7 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

Malt House, Newmarket

Distance to Rowley Mile: 1.9 miles | Distance to July Course: 2.9 miles | Type: 2-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

Amberleigh House Annexe, Newmarket

Distance to Rowley Mile: 2 miles | Distance to July Course: 3 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

Exning Residence, Newmarket

Distance to Rowley Mile: 2 miles | Distance to July Course: 3.1 miles | Type: Guest house | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

Eclipse Ground Floor Apartment, Newmarket

Distance to Rowley Mile: 2 miles | Distance to July Course: 3.1 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

Eclipse First Floor Apartment, Newmarket

Distance to Rowley Mile: 2 miles | Distance to July Course: 3.1 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

Guineas House, Newmarket

Distance to Rowley Mile: 2.1 miles | Distance to July Course: 3.2 miles | Type: 4-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

Exning Road Home, Newmarket

Distance to Rowley Mile: 2.3 miles | Distance to July Course: 3.4 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

Boutique Apartments, Newmarket

Distance to Rowley Mile: 2.4 miles | Distance to July Course: 3.3 miles | Type: 2- and 3-bed apartments | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |

View at booking.com

