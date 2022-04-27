{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Looking for accommodation in Newmarket?

    • Newmarket is known as the racing world’s “headquarters”  and the two Newmarket racecourses play host to a large number of meetings throughout the year, including two of the five British Classics (1,000 Guineas and 2,000 Guineas). The Rowley Mile Course hosts the spring and autumn racing, while its neighbour, The July Course holds the summer meetings.

    Finding a hotel near the Newmarket racecourses will certainly help you make the most of your visit to the historic town. Due to the popularity of the venue, accommodation is often booked up well in advance – particularly for the Classics – so if you find something suitable available, we suggest you don’t hang around.

    We’ve included a great selection of accommodation by type – not just hotels near Newmarket Racecourse, but guest houses, B&Bs and holiday lets too, so you can easily find what you’re looking for. Distances are calculated to The Rowley Mile (CB8 0TF) and The July Course (CB8 0XE).

    Hotels near Newmarket’s racecourses

    The Jockey Club Rooms, Newmarket

    Distance to Rowley Mile: 1.4 miles | Distance to July Course: 2.4 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Kings Hotel, Newmarket

    Distance to Rowley Mile: 1.5 miles | Distance to July Course: 2.4 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    White Hart, Newmarket

    Distance to Rowley Mile: 1.7 miles | Distance to July Course: 2.7 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Best Western Heath Court Hotel, Newmarket

    Distance to Rowley Mile: 1.8 miles | Distance to July Course: 2.7 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Premier Inn Newmarket

    Distance to Rowley Mile: 1.8 miles | Distance to July Course: 2.7 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at premierinn.com

    Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa, Burwell

    Distance to Rowley Mile: 2.7 miles | Distance to July Course: 3.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    The Wheatsheaf Inn, Exning

    Distance to Rowley Mile: 3.5 miles | Distance to July Course: 4.5 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |

    View at booking.com

    The Courtyard, Dullingham

    Distance to Rowley Mile: 4.6 miles | Distance to July Course: 3.6 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |

    View at booking.com

    The Meadow House, Burwell

    Distance to Rowley Mile: 5.5 miles | Distance to July Course: 7.8 miles | Type: Guest house | Trip Advisor rating: 3/5 |

    View at booking.com

    Travelodge Barton Mills

    Distance to Rowley Mile: 10.2 miles | Distance to July Course: 11.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

    View at travelodge.co.uk

    Holiday lets and apartments in Newmarket

    Luxury Flat, Newmarket

    Distance to Rowley Mile: 1.3 miles | Distance to July Course: 2.3 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    Eclipse House, Newmarket

    Distance to Rowley Mile: 1.5 miles | Distance to July Course: 2.4 miles | Type: 4-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    High Street Apartments, Newmarket

    Distance to Rowley Mile: 1.5 miles | Distance to July Course: 2.5 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    Mill House Townhouse, Newmarket

    Distance to Rowley Mile: 1.6 miles | Distance to July Course: 2.7 miles | Type: 6-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    High Street Flat, Newmarket

    Distance to Rowley Mile: 1.7 miles | Distance to July Course: 2.7 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    Old Station Road Studio, Newmarket

    Distance to Rowley Mile: 1.8 miles | Distance to July Course: 2.7 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    Stratford Apartment, Newmarket

    Distance to Rowley Mile: 1.8 miles | Distance to July Course: 2.7 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    Malt House, Newmarket

    Distance to Rowley Mile: 1.9 miles | Distance to July Course: 2.9 miles | Type: 2-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    Amberleigh House Annexe, Newmarket

    Distance to Rowley Mile: 2 miles | Distance to July Course: 3 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    Exning Residence, Newmarket

    Distance to Rowley Mile: 2 miles | Distance to July Course: 3.1 miles | Type: Guest house | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    Eclipse Ground Floor Apartment, Newmarket

    Distance to Rowley Mile: 2 miles | Distance to July Course: 3.1 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    Eclipse First Floor Apartment, Newmarket

    Distance to Rowley Mile: 2 miles | Distance to July Course: 3.1 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    Guineas House, Newmarket

    Distance to Rowley Mile: 2.1 miles | Distance to July Course: 3.2 miles | Type: 4-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    Exning Road Home, Newmarket

    Distance to Rowley Mile: 2.3 miles | Distance to July Course: 3.4 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    Boutique Apartments, Newmarket

    Distance to Rowley Mile: 2.4 miles | Distance to July Course: 3.3 miles | Type: 2- and 3-bed apartments | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |

    View at booking.com

