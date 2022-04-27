Newmarket is known as the racing world’s “headquarters” and the two Newmarket racecourses play host to a large number of meetings throughout the year, including two of the five British Classics (1,000 Guineas and 2,000 Guineas). The Rowley Mile Course hosts the spring and autumn racing, while its neighbour, The July Course holds the summer meetings.
Finding a hotel near the Newmarket racecourses will certainly help you make the most of your visit to the historic town. Due to the popularity of the venue, accommodation is often booked up well in advance – particularly for the Classics – so if you find something suitable available, we suggest you don’t hang around.
We’ve included a great selection of accommodation by type – not just hotels near Newmarket Racecourse, but guest houses, B&Bs and holiday lets too, so you can easily find what you’re looking for. Distances are calculated to The Rowley Mile (CB8 0TF) and The July Course (CB8 0XE).
Hotels near Newmarket’s racecourses
The Jockey Club Rooms, Newmarket
Distance to Rowley Mile: 1.4 miles | Distance to July Course: 2.4 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |
Kings Hotel, Newmarket
Distance to Rowley Mile: 1.5 miles | Distance to July Course: 2.4 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |
White Hart, Newmarket
Distance to Rowley Mile: 1.7 miles | Distance to July Course: 2.7 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |
Best Western Heath Court Hotel, Newmarket
Distance to Rowley Mile: 1.8 miles | Distance to July Course: 2.7 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Premier Inn Newmarket
Distance to Rowley Mile: 1.8 miles | Distance to July Course: 2.7 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa, Burwell
Distance to Rowley Mile: 2.7 miles | Distance to July Course: 3.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
The Wheatsheaf Inn, Exning
Distance to Rowley Mile: 3.5 miles | Distance to July Course: 4.5 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |
The Courtyard, Dullingham
Distance to Rowley Mile: 4.6 miles | Distance to July Course: 3.6 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |
The Meadow House, Burwell
Distance to Rowley Mile: 5.5 miles | Distance to July Course: 7.8 miles | Type: Guest house | Trip Advisor rating: 3/5 |
Travelodge Barton Mills
Distance to Rowley Mile: 10.2 miles | Distance to July Course: 11.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Holiday lets and apartments in Newmarket
Luxury Flat, Newmarket
Distance to Rowley Mile: 1.3 miles | Distance to July Course: 2.3 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Eclipse House, Newmarket
Distance to Rowley Mile: 1.5 miles | Distance to July Course: 2.4 miles | Type: 4-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
High Street Apartments, Newmarket
Distance to Rowley Mile: 1.5 miles | Distance to July Course: 2.5 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Mill House Townhouse, Newmarket
Distance to Rowley Mile: 1.6 miles | Distance to July Course: 2.7 miles | Type: 6-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
High Street Flat, Newmarket
Distance to Rowley Mile: 1.7 miles | Distance to July Course: 2.7 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Old Station Road Studio, Newmarket
Distance to Rowley Mile: 1.8 miles | Distance to July Course: 2.7 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Stratford Apartment, Newmarket
Distance to Rowley Mile: 1.8 miles | Distance to July Course: 2.7 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Malt House, Newmarket
Distance to Rowley Mile: 1.9 miles | Distance to July Course: 2.9 miles | Type: 2-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Amberleigh House Annexe, Newmarket
Distance to Rowley Mile: 2 miles | Distance to July Course: 3 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Exning Residence, Newmarket
Distance to Rowley Mile: 2 miles | Distance to July Course: 3.1 miles | Type: Guest house | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Eclipse Ground Floor Apartment, Newmarket
Distance to Rowley Mile: 2 miles | Distance to July Course: 3.1 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Eclipse First Floor Apartment, Newmarket
Distance to Rowley Mile: 2 miles | Distance to July Course: 3.1 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Guineas House, Newmarket
Distance to Rowley Mile: 2.1 miles | Distance to July Course: 3.2 miles | Type: 4-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Exning Road Home, Newmarket
Distance to Rowley Mile: 2.3 miles | Distance to July Course: 3.4 miles | Type: 3-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
Boutique Apartments, Newmarket
Distance to Rowley Mile: 2.4 miles | Distance to July Course: 3.3 miles | Type: 2- and 3-bed apartments | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |
