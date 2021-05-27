Epsom Derby tickets: everything you need to know





The Cazoo Derby Festival at Epsom Racecourse takes place on 4-5 June in 2021. While Epsom Derby tickets are now sold out, due to a limited number being available owing to Covid restrictions, you can still attend. Here we explain everything you need to know…

Epsom Derby tickets information

The remaining way to enjoy the Derby Festival in the flesh is by purchasing hospitality tickets.

Oaks day (4 June) hospitality packages are as follows:

The Views Hospitality — £558

Premium cocktail reception

Three-course seated lunch followed by a modern twist on afternoon tea

Complimentary bar of beer, wine, house spirits and soft drink with Champagne and wine upgrades available

Located in the Duchess’s Stand with panoramic views of the whole racecourse, parade ring, and over London

Private viewing balcony overlooking the Downs to watch the races from our unique course from start to finish

Access to view the parade ring with a Grandstand Enclosure ticket

Tipster and roaming and fixed betting facilities

Car parking pass (one per four guests)

Bookings must be a minimum of two and are up to a maximum of six. Bookings of less than six will be on shared tables

Queen’s Stand Hospitality — £750

Champagne reception and canapès

Five course menu with a choice of the main course with a British artisan cheese selection

Traditional afternoon tea

Complimentary bar of Champagne, beer, wine, house spirits and soft drinks

Prime viewing location overlooking the winning post and winner’s enclosure and a private balcony overlooking the parade ring

Queen’s Stand Enclosure ticket

Tipster and access to betting facilities

Car parking pass (one per four guests)

Bookings must be a minimum of two and are up to a maximum of six. Bookings of less than six will be on shared tables

Duchess’ Stand Hospitality — £690

Only available to book in groups of 10

Canapès

Three course seated lunch

Traditional afternoon tea

Cheeseboard

Complimentary bar of Champagne, beer, wine, premium spirits and soft drinks

Private box with a private balcony overlooking the finishing straight

Access to hospitality balcony with views of the parade ring

Grandstand enclosure ticket

Access to betting facilities

Car parking pass (one per four guests)

Epsom Derby day (5 June) hospitality packages are as follows:

Queen’s Stand Hospitality — £1,026

Champagne reception and canapès

Five course menu with a choice of the main course with a British artisan cheese selection

Traditional afternoon tea

Complimentary bar of Champagne, beer, wine, house spirits and soft drinks

Prime viewing location overlooking the winning post and winner’s enclosure and a private balcony overlooking the parade ring

Queen’s Stand Enclosure ticket

Tipster and access to betting facilities

Car parking pass (one per four guests)

Bookings must be a minimum of two and are up to a maximum of six. Bookings of less than six will be on shared tables

Chez Roux in the Queen’s Stand — £768

Champagne reception and canapés on arrival

Four course à la carte Michelin styled menu, designed by Albert Roux OBE, Michel Roux Jnr and Emily Roux; amuse bouche, starter, main, dessert

Selection of French cheeses served from a chef’s table, and afternoon tea

Complimentary bar of Champagne, beer, wine, house spirits and soft drinks

Two spacious balconies, with views of both the winning post, winner’s enclosure, parade ring and London skyline

Full admission to the Queen’s Stand and grandstand enclosures

Intimate dining space, with private tables for two and above

Roaming and fixed betting facilities

Car parking pass (one per four guests)

Duchess’ Stand Hospitality — £906

Only available to book in groups of 10

Canapès

Three course seated lunch

Traditional afternoon tea

Cheeseboard

Complimentary bar of Champagne, beer, wine, premium spirits and soft drinks

Private box with a private balcony overlooking the finishing straight

Access to hospitality balcony with views of the parade ring

Grandstand enclosure ticket

Access to betting facilities

Car parking pass (one per four guests)

For more information visit: www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/epsom

