Epsom Derby tickets: everything you need to know

The Cazoo Derby Festival at Epsom Racecourse takes place on 4-5 June in 2021. While Epsom Derby tickets are now sold out, due to a limited number being available owing to Covid restrictions, you can still attend. Here we explain everything you need to know…
Epsom Derby tickets information
The remaining way to enjoy the Derby Festival in the flesh is by purchasing hospitality tickets.
Oaks day (4 June) hospitality packages are as follows:
The Views Hospitality — £558
Premium cocktail reception
Three-course seated lunch followed by a modern twist on afternoon tea
Complimentary bar of beer, wine, house spirits and soft drink with Champagne and wine upgrades available
Located in the Duchess’s Stand with panoramic views of the whole racecourse, parade ring, and over London
Private viewing balcony overlooking the Downs to watch the races from our unique course from start to finish
Access to view the parade ring with a Grandstand Enclosure ticket
Tipster and roaming and fixed betting facilities
Car parking pass (one per four guests)
Bookings must be a minimum of two and are up to a maximum of six. Bookings of less than six will be on shared tables
Queen’s Stand Hospitality — £750
Champagne reception and canapès
Five course menu with a choice of the main course with a British artisan cheese selection
Traditional afternoon tea
Complimentary bar of Champagne, beer, wine, house spirits and soft drinks
Prime viewing location overlooking the winning post and winner’s enclosure and a private balcony overlooking the parade ring
Queen’s Stand Enclosure ticket
Tipster and access to betting facilities
Car parking pass (one per four guests)
Bookings must be a minimum of two and are up to a maximum of six. Bookings of less than six will be on shared tables
Duchess’ Stand Hospitality — £690
Only available to book in groups of 10
Canapès
Three course seated lunch
Traditional afternoon tea
Cheeseboard
Complimentary bar of Champagne, beer, wine, premium spirits and soft drinks
Private box with a private balcony overlooking the finishing straight
Access to hospitality balcony with views of the parade ring
Grandstand enclosure ticket
Access to betting facilities
Car parking pass (one per four guests)
Epsom Derby day (5 June) hospitality packages are as follows:
Queen’s Stand Hospitality — £1,026
Champagne reception and canapès
Five course menu with a choice of the main course with a British artisan cheese selection
Traditional afternoon tea
Complimentary bar of Champagne, beer, wine, house spirits and soft drinks
Prime viewing location overlooking the winning post and winner’s enclosure and a private balcony overlooking the parade ring
Queen’s Stand Enclosure ticket
Tipster and access to betting facilities
Car parking pass (one per four guests)
Bookings must be a minimum of two and are up to a maximum of six. Bookings of less than six will be on shared tables
Chez Roux in the Queen’s Stand — £768
Champagne reception and canapés on arrival
Four course à la carte Michelin styled menu, designed by Albert Roux OBE, Michel Roux Jnr and Emily Roux; amuse bouche, starter, main, dessert
Selection of French cheeses served from a chef’s table, and afternoon tea
Complimentary bar of Champagne, beer, wine, house spirits and soft drinks
Two spacious balconies, with views of both the winning post, winner’s enclosure, parade ring and London skyline
Full admission to the Queen’s Stand and grandstand enclosures
Intimate dining space, with private tables for two and above
Roaming and fixed betting facilities
Car parking pass (one per four guests)
Duchess’ Stand Hospitality — £906
Only available to book in groups of 10
Canapès
Three course seated lunch
Traditional afternoon tea
Cheeseboard
Complimentary bar of Champagne, beer, wine, premium spirits and soft drinks
Private box with a private balcony overlooking the finishing straight
Access to hospitality balcony with views of the parade ring
Grandstand enclosure ticket
Access to betting facilities
Car parking pass (one per four guests)
For more information visit: www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/epsom
