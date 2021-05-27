{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Epsom Derby tickets: everything you need to know

Gemma Redrup

    • The Cazoo Derby Festival at Epsom Racecourse takes place on 4-5 June in 2021. While Epsom Derby tickets are now sold out, due to a limited number being available owing to Covid restrictions, you can still attend. Here we explain everything you need to know…

    Epsom Derby tickets information

    The remaining way to enjoy the Derby Festival in the flesh is by purchasing hospitality tickets.

    Oaks day (4 June) hospitality packages are as follows:

    The Views Hospitality — £558

    Premium cocktail reception
    Three-course seated lunch followed by a modern twist on afternoon tea
    Complimentary bar of beer, wine, house spirits and soft drink with Champagne and wine upgrades available
    Located in the Duchess’s Stand with panoramic views of the whole racecourse, parade ring, and over London
    Private viewing balcony overlooking the Downs to watch the races from our unique course from start to finish
    Access to view the parade ring with a Grandstand Enclosure ticket
    Tipster and roaming and fixed betting facilities
    Car parking pass (one per four guests)
    Bookings must be a minimum of two and are up to a maximum of six. Bookings of less than six will be on shared tables

    Queen’s Stand Hospitality — £750

    Champagne reception and canapès
    Five course menu with a choice of the main course with a British artisan cheese selection
    Traditional afternoon tea
    Complimentary bar of Champagne, beer, wine, house spirits and soft drinks
    Prime viewing location overlooking the winning post and winner’s enclosure and a private balcony overlooking the parade ring
    Queen’s Stand Enclosure ticket
    Tipster and access to betting facilities
    Car parking pass (one per four guests)
    Bookings must be a minimum of two and are up to a maximum of six. Bookings of less than six will be on shared tables

    Duchess’ Stand Hospitality — £690

    Only available to book in groups of 10
    Canapès
    Three course seated lunch
    Traditional afternoon tea
    Cheeseboard
    Complimentary bar of Champagne, beer, wine, premium spirits and soft drinks
    Private box with a private balcony overlooking the finishing straight
    Access to hospitality balcony with views of the parade ring
    Grandstand enclosure ticket
    Access to betting facilities
    Car parking pass (one per four guests)

    Epsom Derby day (5 June) hospitality packages are as follows:

    Queen’s Stand Hospitality — £1,026

    Champagne reception and canapès
    Five course menu with a choice of the main course with a British artisan cheese selection
    Traditional afternoon tea
    Complimentary bar of Champagne, beer, wine, house spirits and soft drinks
    Prime viewing location overlooking the winning post and winner’s enclosure and a private balcony overlooking the parade ring
    Queen’s Stand Enclosure ticket
    Tipster and access to betting facilities
    Car parking pass (one per four guests)
    Bookings must be a minimum of two and are up to a maximum of six. Bookings of less than six will be on shared tables

    Chez Roux in the Queen’s Stand — £768

    Champagne reception and canapés on arrival
    Four course à la carte Michelin styled menu, designed by Albert Roux OBE, Michel Roux Jnr and Emily Roux; amuse bouche, starter, main, dessert
    Selection of French cheeses served from a chef’s table, and afternoon tea
    Complimentary bar of Champagne, beer, wine, house spirits and soft drinks
    Two spacious balconies, with views of both the winning post, winner’s enclosure, parade ring and London skyline
    Full admission to the Queen’s Stand and grandstand enclosures
    Intimate dining space, with private tables for two and above
    Roaming and fixed betting facilities
    Car parking pass (one per four guests)

    Duchess’ Stand Hospitality — £906

    Only available to book in groups of 10
    Canapès
    Three course seated lunch
    Traditional afternoon tea
    Cheeseboard
    Complimentary bar of Champagne, beer, wine, premium spirits and soft drinks
    Private box with a private balcony overlooking the finishing straight
    Access to hospitality balcony with views of the parade ring
    Grandstand enclosure ticket
    Access to betting facilities
    Car parking pass (one per four guests)

    For more information visit: www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/epsom

