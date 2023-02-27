{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Heading to Aintree? Find Hotels, B&Bs and holiday lets near the racecourse

    • Home to the world-famous Grand National, Aintree hosts a number of racedays and meetings throughout the year. We’ve put together a list of hotels near Aintree Racecourse, including nearby guesthouses and B&Bs at a range of price points to help you make the most of your visit.

    Accommodation is likely to fill up quickly with racing fans travelling from across the country, so we suggest booking as soon as possible once you’ve found somewhere. These hotels near Aintree Racecourse are listed in order of distance from the venue (L9 5AS).

    Hotels near Aintree Racecourse, plus B&Bs and holiday lets

    Stables Inn
    Distance to Aintree: <1mile | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 |
    Next door to the racecourse, this accommodation is about as close as you can get.
    View now at hotels.com or booking.com

    View Deal

    The Aintree
    Distance to Aintree: <1mile |
    This 6-bed holiday let sleeps up to 12 people.
    View now at booking.com

    View Deal

    The Park Hotel
    Distance to Aintree: 1.3 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 3½/5 |
    This conveniently located hotel has a restaurant and bar on site.
    View now at hotels.com or booking.com

    View Deal

    Orrell Park Hotel
    Distance to Aintree: 1.7 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4½/5 |
    This highly rated budget option might be all you need for a trip to the races.
    View now at hotels.com or booking.com

    View Deal

    Premier Inn Liverpool North
    Distance to Aintree: 2 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4½/5 |
    This highly rated hotel has good transport links to the city centre for after the racing.
    View now at premierinn.com

    View Deal

    House on Weaver Street
    Distance to Aintree: 2.4 miles |
    This house sleeps 5 and has access to free parking.
    View now at booking.com

    View Deal

    Breeze Guest House
    Distance to Aintree: 2.9 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 5/5 |
    This highly rated guesthouse offers breakfast and is close to plenty of dinner options, too.
    View now at hotels.com or booking.com

    View Deal

    Apartment on Carriage Grove
    Distance to Aintree: 3 miles |
    This 2-bed apartment sleeps 5, has a balcony and free parking.
    View now at booking.com

    View Deal

    Travelodge Liverpool Stonedale Park
    Distance to Aintree: 3.3 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 |
    This Travelodge is the closest to Aintree Racecourse.
    View now at travelodge.co.uk

    View Deal

    Home At Tancred Road
    Distance to Aintree: 4.5 miles |
    This guesthouse sleeps 11 and can be booked as a whole or by room.
    View now at hotels.com or booking.com 

    View Deal

    The Royal Hotel
    Distance to Aintree: 4.7 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4½/5 |
    This hotel overlooks the Mersey estuary and is just a five-minute walk from the station.
    View now at hotels.com or booking.com

    View Deal

    Travelodge Liverpool Stoneycroft
    Distance to Aintree: 4.8 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4½/5 |
    This highly rated Travelodge usually has a slightly cheaper rate.
    View now at travelodge.co.uk

    View Deal

