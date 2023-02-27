Home to the world-famous Grand National, Aintree hosts a number of racedays and meetings throughout the year. We’ve put together a list of hotels near Aintree Racecourse, including nearby guesthouses and B&Bs at a range of price points to help you make the most of your visit.
Accommodation is likely to fill up quickly with racing fans travelling from across the country, so we suggest booking as soon as possible once you’ve found somewhere. These hotels near Aintree Racecourse are listed in order of distance from the venue (L9 5AS).
Hotels near Aintree Racecourse, plus B&Bs and holiday lets
Stables Inn
Distance to Aintree: <1mile | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 |
Next door to the racecourse, this accommodation is about as close as you can get.
View now at hotels.com or booking.com
The Aintree
Distance to Aintree: <1mile |
This 6-bed holiday let sleeps up to 12 people.
View now at booking.com
The Park Hotel
Distance to Aintree: 1.3 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 3½/5 |
This conveniently located hotel has a restaurant and bar on site.
View now at hotels.com or booking.com
Orrell Park Hotel
Distance to Aintree: 1.7 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4½/5 |
This highly rated budget option might be all you need for a trip to the races.
View now at hotels.com or booking.com
Premier Inn Liverpool North
Distance to Aintree: 2 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4½/5 |
This highly rated hotel has good transport links to the city centre for after the racing.
View now at premierinn.com
House on Weaver Street
Distance to Aintree: 2.4 miles |
This house sleeps 5 and has access to free parking.
View now at booking.com
Breeze Guest House
Distance to Aintree: 2.9 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 5/5 |
This highly rated guesthouse offers breakfast and is close to plenty of dinner options, too.
View now at hotels.com or booking.com
Apartment on Carriage Grove
Distance to Aintree: 3 miles |
This 2-bed apartment sleeps 5, has a balcony and free parking.
View now at booking.com
Travelodge Liverpool Stonedale Park
Distance to Aintree: 3.3 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 |
This Travelodge is the closest to Aintree Racecourse.
View now at travelodge.co.uk
Home At Tancred Road
Distance to Aintree: 4.5 miles |
This guesthouse sleeps 11 and can be booked as a whole or by room.
View now at hotels.com or booking.com
The Royal Hotel
Distance to Aintree: 4.7 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4½/5 |
This hotel overlooks the Mersey estuary and is just a five-minute walk from the station.
View now at hotels.com or booking.com
Travelodge Liverpool Stoneycroft
Distance to Aintree: 4.8 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4½/5 |
This highly rated Travelodge usually has a slightly cheaper rate.
View now at travelodge.co.uk
