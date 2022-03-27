How to get to Aintree: your complete guide to getting to the racecourse





If you’re planning a trip to Aintree Racecourse, home of the Randox Health Grand National, which will run from 7–9 April in 2022, then don’t miss our complete guide on how to get to Aintree to help make your journey as stress-free as possible.

Aintree Racecourse is situated in the Metropolitan Borough of Sefton, Merseyside, bordering the city of Liverpool.

How to get to Aintree by train…

The best, and easiest, method of reaching the racecourse is normally by train, although services in the region may be affected by strike action this year.

The nearest mainline station is Liverpool Lime Street. It is a short walk from Liverpool City Centre station — where you can catch a train to Aintree.

Aintree Station is directly opposite the racecourse, where regular trains run every 15 minutes on racedays.

How to get to Aintree by car…

From the south, leave the M6 at Junction 21A and join M62 west. Leave M62 at J6 to join M57 — follow signs for races.

From the north, leave M6 at J26 and join M58 — follow signs for races.

From the Mersey Tunnels follow signs for Preston, then for A59 and then signs for races.

The main entrance to the racecourse via Grand National Avenue is just off Ormskirk Road (A59). Please use this entrance for conference and events. For sat nav users, enter the postcode L9 5AS.

By bus…

The racecourse can be reached by bus on services 300, 310 and 345 — both to and from Liverpool.

From Bootle New Strand take route 61A.

By air…

Liverpool John Lennon Airport is the nearest airport to the racecourse and is a 20 minute drive away.

Manchester Airport is approximately a 45 minute drive.

Where to park

There is parking at the racecourse for up to 1,800 cars.

For the Grand National Festival car parking is limited and must be purchased in advance. It is not available on the day.

There is free car parking available at Aintree on non-Grand National meetings.

